Samsung opens its first Premium Experience Store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Samsung has inaugurated its first Premium Experience Store at the Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat in India. It is located in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad and is spread across 3,500 sq. ft. of space, making it Samsung’s largest store in the country’s western state.

Customers can experience and purchase Samsung’s entire product range at this Premium Experience Store through zones around the company’s connected ecosystem, such as SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, gaming, audio, and lifestyle televisions. It also has a dedicated gaming zone showcasing a premium range of Samsung monitors.

Samsung will also offer a “phygital” experience to the customers through its Samsung Store+ aisle platform, allowing them to browse Samsung products across its portfolio using a digital kiosk, whether they are available online or offline. Additionally, customers can order Samsung products online from the Experience Store and have them delivered home. They can also get after-sales services for their smartphones and book service calls for their consumer electronics products at home.

Customers visiting the Premium Experience Store in the first week after opening will get assured gifts on purchases of INR20,000 ($245/€220) and above, 2x loyalty points, and Galaxy Buds2 TWS earphones at INR2,999 ($35/€30). Additionally, customers can avail always-on benefits at the store, such as student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches, cashback of up to INR8,000 ($100/€85) on select devices, and additional benefits of up to INR21,000 ($255/€230).

Samsung will also host various Galaxy workshops at this store under the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ program for consumers focusing on digital art, doodling, photography, videography, and fitness. There will also be entertainment activities with a focus on local culture, music, and art to offer a Samsung experience customized to the city of Ahmedabad.