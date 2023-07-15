Apple brings Tap to Pay to UK iPhone users

Tap to Pay on iPhone





Apple has introduced its Tap to Pay service in the UK, letting businesses accept contactless payments via iPhones, instead of requiring separate card or NFC readers.

Tap to Pay was first introduced in Apple Stores in the US in May 2022, and has been steadily expanding to other countries such as Australia, which got the service in May 2023.

“We’ve seen Tap to Pay on iPhone transform the checkout experience for so many different types of businesses,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet in a statement, “and we’re thrilled to now support merchants across the U.K. by offering an easy, secure, and private way to accept contactless payments using the power, security, and convenience of iPhone, with no additional hardware needed.

“Small and medium-sized businesses have long played a vital role in the U.K. economy,” continued Bailey, “and alongside payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for U.K. businesses to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business.”

Businesses need to both integrate Tap to Pay into their iOS apps, and also offer it as a payment option. Apple reports taht Revolut and Tyl by NatWest are the first UK payment platforms to offer Tap to Pay for business customers, while “Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and Zettle by PayPal [are] coming soon.”