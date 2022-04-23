Cryptocurrency: Are Shiba Inu and Dogecoin going to crash? – FingerLakes1.com

Fingerlakes1.com

Cryptocurrency has really taken off in recent years, and most recently the success of meme coins have caught they eyes of investors.



The two to have gained the most attention appear to be Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, especially with the endorsement of Elon Musk.

What might these cryptocurrency coins look like in the near future for current investors?

Right now prices appear to be 80% lower than they were at this time last year.

Events like COVID-19 and the war between Ukraine and Russia are impacting the current Crypto market.

Those worried about Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are because of competitive cryptocurrencies like Bitgert, Seesaw Protocol, Lucky Block, and Avalanche.

Shiba Inu is in the middle of preparing to launch Shibarium layer-2 to help the brand.

The longer the launch is delayed, the more negative the impact.

Shiba Inu also burned billions of cryptocurrencies to increase demand.

Dogecoin came around in 2013 and is expected to continue its growth.

The coin was originally intended to compete with Bitcoin.

