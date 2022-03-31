Microsoft acquires Minit to strengthen process mining capabilities – The Official Microsoft Blog – Microsoft

Mar 31, 2022 | Justin Graham – General Manager, Process Insights



Today, Microsoft is announcing the acquisition of Minit, a leader in process mining technology that enables businesses to uncover opportunities for continuous process improvement and better operational efficiency.

Organizations across the globe are seeking to be more operationally resilient and accelerate their digital transformation plans. Seamless operations and ensuring that every component of each business process runs smoothly is critical, but most leaders are not able to understand the actual performance of their processes and end up making decisions based on subjective information. Gartner® notes that “Recent trends in automation and knowledge of the underlying processes and interactions are key to digital transformation.” *

Minit currently enables businesses to transform the way they analyze, monitor and optimize their processes. Minit’s solutions have helped businesses gain deep insights into how processes run, uncover root causes of operational challenges and help mitigate undesired process outcomes.

This acquisition will further empower Microsoft to help our customers digitally transform and drive operational excellence by creating a complete picture of their business processes, enabling every process to be easily and automatically analyzed and improved. Customers will be able to better understand their process data, uncover what operations look like in reality and drive process standardization and improvement across the entire organization to ensure compliance at every step.

Today’s announcement further signals Microsoft’s commitment to help organizations quickly discover and optimize their business processes by bringing data and execution together to unlock powerful insights. Learn more about getting started by visiting the Minit website.

For additional information about Microsoft process mining investments to date see our recent process advisor blog or the Process Advisor product page.

Read Minit’s announcement about the acquisition here.

*Gartner Market Guide for Process Mining, Marc Kerremans, Tushar Srivastava, Farhan Choudhary November 2021

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved



Tags: digital transformation, process mining

Mar 28, 2022 | Charlie Bell

Mar 23, 2022 | Kate Behncken

Mar 29, 2022 | Charlotte Yarkoni

Mar 16, 2022 | Rodney Clark

Follow us:

source