Movies on Amazon Freevee right now – About Amazon









If you’re looking to have a fun movie night without breaking the bank, Amazon Freevee is just what you need. With an ever-growing selection of great films from all genres, there’s something for everyone right now.

If you’re not familiar with Freevee, it’s a completely free, ad-supported streaming service with thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including Originals and always-on linear channels (FAST Channels), available anytime, for free.

Freevee is available on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and within the Prime Video app. It’s also available as an app on many third-party devices including smart TVs and gaming consoles, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

If Freevee isn’t available on your device, you can stream Freevee titles from your web browser on the Amazon website or the Prime Video app via the Freevee Channel. Freevee is currently available in the U.S., the UK, Germany, and Austria.

In addition to popular series and movies, Freevee also has over 300 FAST Channels globally that include thematically programmed channels, such as popular movies and TV shows and comedy hits, exclusive Originals channels from Freevee and Amazon, such as Judy Justice and Bosch, and syndicated channels with partners featuring an array of genres, including FOX Weather and Vevo.

Ready to check out some great movies on Freevee right now? Here are eight you won’t want to miss:

One of the most popular films on Amazon Freevee is the 1985 classic Back to the Future. Directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox, this time-traveling sci-fi comedy follows Marty McFly as he travels back in time thirty years to 1955 with the help of a zany inventor, Dr. Emmet Brown. Back to the Future will be on Freevee until July 31.

Date Night is a hilarious, romantic comedy that follows the story of Phil and Claire Foster. Despite being married for many years, they get stuck in a mundane routine and decide to spice things up with a fun date night. Unfortunately, their night out turns into an unexpected adventure full of hijinks as they cross paths with a dangerous mob boss and try to outrun his henchmen. Date Night will be available on Freevee through June 30.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 is an action-packed adventure that follows Hiccup and Toothless as they journey around the world. They discover new cultures, powerful dragons, and an enemy force with the power to threaten their home of Berk. Hiccup must decide whether he should fight against the darkness or accept it as part of the world he’s grown to love. This fun family film will be available on Freevee through June 30.

In & Out is a heartwarming comedy from 1997 with an all-star cast. When a high school teacher’s sexuality becomes the subject of national news, his old friends and family wrestle with accepting him as he is. With the help of his fiancée and the courage to stand up for himself, he learns to accept himself no matter what the world might think. In & Out is a charming reminder of how self-acceptance and friendship can triumph over prejudice and misunderstanding. It will be available to stream through July 31.

Spy is an action-comedy that follows the adventures of Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy), an unassuming, desk-bound CIA analyst. When her partner goes missing while on a mission to stop a nuclear weapons sale, Susan volunteers to go undercover and must use all of her spy skills and wit to save the world from disaster. With the help of her friends and colleagues, she embarks on a globe-trotting mission full of hilarious hijinks, thrilling action sequences, and outlandish disguises. This movie will be available to stream on Freevee until June 30.

The Help is an unforgettable story of courage and friendship set in the racially divided society of Jackson, Mississippi in the 1960s. The film follows the store of an aspiring author who decides to write a book detailing the African American maids’ point of view on the white families for which they work, and the hardships they endure. The Help will be available on Freevee until June 30.

The Hunger Games is an action-packed adventure film filled with suspense, romance, and tragedy. It follows the journey of Katniss Everdeen as she competes in a deadly televised tournament, fighting for her life and those of her loved ones. Along the way she discovers courage, strength, and resilience within herself that will ultimately lead to victory. This must-see movie will be available on Freevee through June 30.

This Freevee Original film is about professional rivals Alexa and Jason competing for the same role at a big advertising firm. The two accidentally start up a phone-only relationship after their significant others break up with each of them, not realizing who is actually on the other end of the phone. When they arrange to meet up, the truth finally comes out.

Next, check out a few new shows you won’t want to miss on Freevee.

Disclaimer: This article was written with help from an AI engine. It was reviewed, fact-checked, and edited by our editors.

source







