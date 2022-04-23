Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto News and Price Data – CoinDesk

Connect with us

“All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee speaks to CoinDesk Managing Editor for Markets Brad Keoun for a look at this week’s major events impacting the bitcoin markets. Plus, an examination into the Luna Foundation Guard’s bitcoin reserve plan with CoinDesk Reporter Krisztian Sandor.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
