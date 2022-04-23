Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto News and Price Data – CoinDesk

“All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee speaks to CoinDesk Managing Editor for Markets Brad Keoun for a look at this week’s major events impacting the bitcoin markets. Plus, an examination into the Luna Foundation Guard’s bitcoin reserve plan with CoinDesk Reporter Krisztian Sandor.

