9 Common Web Developer Interview Questions and How to Answer Them

Job interviews can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re an entry-level web developer going for your first one. It’s hard to predict what questions will be asked, which can result in preparing for the wrong things.









As such, getting potential interview questions right is critical to make a positive impression and increase your chances of success. In this article, we’ll cover nine common web developer interview questions and how to answer them.





Question 1: Tell Me About Yourself and Your Web Development Experience

If you have only been preparing for technical questions, this question may catch you off guard. As a result, you might provide insufficient information about yourself or get sidetracked, which could harm your prospects.

The second part of the question can also be difficult, particularly for new web developers with little work experience. Most beginner developers make the mistake of highlighting their qualifications only and end up missing the interviewer’s point.

To properly answer this question, write a brief, professional introduction beforehand that presents you as their ideal candidate. Introduce yourself with this and give a summary of your background and relevant skills. Next, tell them why you’re interested in the position and how it relates to your abilities and qualities. This way, they get a general idea of who you are and witness your communication skills simultaneously.

If you lack work experience, consider starting personal projects or volunteering, as this will help you address the second part of the question. Remember that your motivation and enthusiasm are just as important as your qualifications. So, feel free to talk about your coding journey and, possibly, your favorite websites to learn web development.

Question 2: What Are Some of the Projects You Are Most Proud of and Why?

Interviewers ask this question during an interview to gain insight into your interests and web development goals. This helps them determine if you would enjoy or be a good fit for the prospective role.

So, it’s important to research the company and position for insight into the jobs they expect you to handle. These and other steps followed before applying for a job will help you pinpoint an impressive, similar project you were passionate about working on.

Once you’ve identified a project, describe the web development process you followed, highlighting relevant tools and skills. Also, explain the challenges you faced, how you overcame them, and how your work impacted the client or company with quantifiable results. Don’t forget to zero in on what aspect of that project made you proud.

Question 3: What Web Development Technologies and Frameworks Are You Proficient In, and How Do You Use Them?

Besides ice-breakers and behavioral questions, hiring managers also ask technical questions. These questions determine if you can perform the job and test your skill and understanding of web development technologies and frameworks.

Additionally, the interviewer may inquire about your method for selecting tools to complete various tasks. This gives them an idea of your ability to choose appropriate tools for each job, saving the company’s time and resources.

To answer this question, mention the technologies and frameworks you are proficient in, which may include HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, or Angular. Remember to clearly explain how you incorporate these technologies into your projects, including their features, limitations, and compatibility with other tools, with examples to illustrate your points.

Question 4: How Do You Ensure Your Web Applications Are Responsive, Accessible, and Secure?

In today’s world, web developers must follow specific guidelines to expand their reach and connect with a broader audience. The most common of these include responsive web design principles, cybersecurity practices, and accessibility. As such, it’s unsurprising that interviewers often ask about these practices to test your knowledge and application of them.

To effectively answer this question, describe the methods and tools you use to ensure the responsiveness, accessibility, and security of your web applications. It would also be beneficial to give examples of projects where you effectively used these techniques and tools and show your results.

Question 5: How Do You Debug and Test Your Web Applications?

As a web developer, you will encounter numerous bugs and dedicate significant time to detecting and resolving them. So, interviewers ask this question to evaluate your problem-solving abilities and approach, qualities that will be needed in the workplace.

Explain your debugging technique, whether it’s googling, logging to the browser console, or seeking help from other web developers, and mention any DevTools you use. Whichever method works for you, provide examples of past bugs and how you fixed them with your preferred method.

Question 6: How Do You Collaborate With Other Web Developers and Stakeholders on Web Development Projects?

During interviews, you’ll likely get a question assessing your teamwork capabilities and self-awareness as a web developer. Alternatively, the interviewer may ask how your team would characterize you.

The key to answering this question well is to show your positive qualities with specific examples. Share stories that showcase traits like being goal-oriented, reliable, and easy to work with. For instance, lightening a sick co-worker’s workload demonstrates team player skills and empathy to your interviewer.

Question 7: How Do You Keep Up With the Latest Trends and Best Practices in Web Development?

As web development progresses, new technologies, frameworks, and updates are frequently introduced. Therefore, web developers must keep up with these trends to maintain relevance and deliver high-quality work.

When interviewers ask this, they want to know if you are enthusiastic about continuous learning and applying best practices in your work. Your interviewer can rate your commitment to creating and maintaining modern websites depending on your answer.

For a remarkable response, list blogs, Twitter accounts, podcasts, newsletters, and other methods you use to keep up with the latest web development trends. Any reply that lacks interest, curiosity, and commitment to web development will leave a negative impression. So, ensure your answer shows a willingness to learn new things and improve your skills.

Question 8: How Do You Handle Feedback and Criticism of Your Web Development Work?

Interviewers want to know how you handle difficult situations, accept feedback, and adapt to different management styles. They’ll also like to assess criticism’s impact on your work standard and how you implement feedback. Though challenging, your reply to this question shows your possible future performance and determines your suitability for the job.

You can use the STAR method for behavioral questions like these. This method helps you structure your answer clearly and concisely and provides specific examples of how you handled criticism in the past.

Question 9: Do You Have Any Questions for Us?

This is usually the final interview stage, where you can voice your concerns about the job, company, or hiring process. Your questions also give the interviewer insight into your interest and enthusiasm for the position.

Asking good questions leaves a positive impression, so prepare relevant and thoughtful questions for the interviewer. This shows eagerness for the job and the company and that you have done your homework.

You can inquire about their upcoming projects, how they gauge success, the challenges they face, work benefits, or company values.

Ready to Nail Your Web Dev Interview? Here’s What You Need to Know

Web development is a dynamic and competitive field requiring constant learning and improvement to stay on top. Hence, you’ll constantly need to take courses, gain industry knowledge, and remain current while awaiting replies. They’ll also help sharpen your understanding of modern coding practices and boost your portfolio and confidence.