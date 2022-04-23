Ethereum Price Prediction – Forecast for 2021, 2022, 2025 & 2030 – Forex Crunch



The price of Ethereum has seen huge boosts over the last couple of years. Just one year ago, one Ethereum was worth less than $400. Today, Ethereum has a market value of over $2,500, even crossing the $4,000 mark only a few months ago. And the trend is that the Ethereum stock price will continue to rise on average.

This article focuses on our Ethereum price prediction. We arrived at reliable conclusions through a study of the history of Ethereum’s price over the years, a fundamental analysis of its price trajectory, and a collation of expert opinions.

Our Ethereum forecast looks into the future to help investors make smart investment decisions. By looking at the Ethereum price chart, we are able to determine the price of Ethereum within the coming decade.

Bitcoin may be the godfather of cryptocurrencies, but Ethereum is that young prodigy who has high potentials of outdoing and outclassing its master. So much is the faith experts have in Ethereum that Billy Bambrough, a senior contributor on crypto and blockchain at Forbes, believes that “Bitcoin Could Be Left In The Dust By Ethereum In 2021″.

The price of Ethereum currently sits at just over $2,400 per Ether. This is a little over half of Ethereum’s highest ever price. The recent bear market saw prices crash all across the cryptocurrency market, and Ethereum was no exception. However, Ethereum has been recovering steadily over the last two weeks and prices are looking up once again.

With these points in mind, found below are our Ethereum forecasts for a variety of upcoming timeframes:

Ethereum started the year with a modest price tag of $770 on January 1, 2021. By the end of January 2021, the price of Ethereum had nearly doubled and was at $1,400. This was great for investors, and despite occasional dips, the price of Ethereum continued to rise on aggregate.

Sometime around the middle of February, Ethereum reached an all-time high value of nearly $2,000. One week later, it dropped to around $1,500. On April 1, Ethereum finally broke the $2,000 mark, starting the day on a price tag of $2,100.

The price of Ethereum continued to experience a steady rise for most of April. By the middle of April, Ethereum had reached another milestone. On April 1, two weeks after breaking past $2,000 for the first time, Ethereum broke past $2,500. This set a new ATH.

Ethereum first broke past the $3,000 threshold on May 2, 2021. This was during the last bull run that saw prices soar all across the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum went as high as $4,000 per coin during this same period and reached an all-time high of over $4,300 on May 12, 2021. The onset of the bear market brought the price of Ethereum crashing down.

However, the market has been recovering lately, as has the price of Ethereum. This keeps us optimistic that our $3,000 Ethereum forecast is most likely to become a reality. And this is most likely going to happen before the end of August.

Taking a look at the growth trajectory of Ethereum so far in 2021, it is not hard to see why we envision sustained increments in the price of Ethereum. The current Ethereum price is only a shadow of its price peaks, meaning Ethereum can become much more valuable with time.

Many experts share this sentiment. Billy Bambrough of Forbes believes that Ethereum will someday become more valuable than Bitcoin. This might seem far-fetched to the casual observer, but many experts believe this to be a possibility.

According to a Finder panel, Ethereum will end the year as a better investment than Bitcoin. Returns on investment in Ethereum are expected to exceed those on Bitcoin by 35% in 2021. This panel predicts the price of Ethereum to hover around $17,000 by the end of 2021.



We are inclined to agree with the panel’s optimism, although our research and analysis predicts that Ethereum will be valued at around $5000 by the end of 2021. It’s unlikely that Ethereum will not experience some struggles over the upcoming months, as rumours surrounding crypto regulation and taxation begin to heat up.

However, the signs do seem to point towards some great gains for Ethereum over the next year. The uptake of Ethereum’s technology over 2022 could see the coin push past the $5000 level and head higher. Furthermore, as more companies adopt smart contracts and utilise Ethereum’s platform, the valuation will increase more – and our analysis leads us to believe that Ethereum could be valued at over $8000 by the end of 2022.

We expect Ethereum to break through the $4,000 threshold again within the next three months. A $5,000 Ether price tag is also very realistic within this period. The end of the year often sees a rise in general cryptocurrency prices and this year will be no different.

Ethereum remains Bitcoin’s closest competitor in the cryptocurrency market. The Ethereum blockchain utility token offers value that even Bitcoin doesn’t. For example, the Ethereum blockchain is an open-source platform, as opposed to the bitcoin blockchain. The implication of this is its benefit for developers.

Developers can deploy immutable and permanent decentralised applications on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can also interact with these applications. This means applications like games and NFT marketplaces can be programmed on the Ethereum blockchain. Combine these with the fact that Ethereum also has smart contract functionality and you can see why a $5,000 price for Ethereum is well within reach in the next three months.

Let us visualize further in the future and discuss Ethereum price estimates for 2022. As is to be expected, every year sees its fair share of bull and bear runs. The coming year will not be an exception. While the price of Ethereum in 2022 will see inevitable ups and downs, there will be an aggregate increase in value. We predict unprecedented growth in the value of Ethereum in 2022. There are two reasons for this.

First is the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies in general. The last year has seen a surge in both the number of cryptocurrencies on the market and the value of most of these cryptocurrencies. Some cryptocurrencies have experienced double, triple, and even quadruple-digit growth in market value.

The second and more important reason for the unprecedented growth we foresee in Ethereum’s market value is the coming of Ethereum 2.0. Because of the high gas fees that currently plague the Ethereum network, Ethereum’s founders are working hard to release a new version of Ethereum. This version is set to be released in 2022.

Ethereum 2.0 will mark the transition of the Ethereum blockchain from a Proof of Work mechanism to a Proof of Stake mechanism. This means significantly lesser gas fees, more token utility, and invariably, a surge in Ethereum’s market value.

Combining the above points, our Ethereum price prediction 2025 puts the crypto’s value at $15,000. The next four years should see Ethereum’s platform rise in popularity, as the use case for this cryptocurrency is much stronger than others. If more entities adopt Ethereum, there’s every reason to believe this valuation could be met.

Looking further into the future, our Ethereum price prediction 2030 has Ethereum’s value reaching the $50,000 mark. Numerous analysts predict even higher values than this, although we are erring on the side of caution as nobody knows the outcome of the rumoured taxation laws. What we can be sure of is that Ethereum’s price looks set to showcase some serious bullish momentum over the next five to ten years – and beyond!

Ethereum has experienced price swings like every other cryptocurrency in the market. However, unlike many other cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has been able to guarantee investors and speculators an aggregate growth in value, and a proof of it could be if we put a context of an Ethereum 5-year forecast as well.

The chart below reflects Ethereum price live. This price chart details the movement of Ethereum’s market value over the last year.



Ethereum price chart | Image source: eToro

There are several platforms that offer cryptocurrency trading and investment options. However, we always recommend that users invest with eToro. With eToro, users can rest assured that their investments are in the hands of the best broker in the market right now. There are several reasons for this.

The foremost reason why we recommend eToro is convenience. For convenience, eToro offers a mobile app on both iOS and Android, as well as a website for PCs and macs. This makes it easy to access eToro’s services anywhere and at any time.

With eToro, you also never fall short of options. Not only can you invest in Ethereum on eToro, but you can also invest in several other crypto assets, stocks, commodities, ETFs, forex, and indices. Most other brokers do not offer such a vast array of options for investors and this makes eToro easily stand out from the rest of the pack.

To buy Ethereum on eToro, our most trusted brokerage service provider, follow the steps below:

Open an eToro account: eToro is the best destination for potential investors looking to buy bitcoin as you only need to cover the spread. You can visit the eToro website or access its services via the mobile app to create an account.



Upload ID: eToro has a KYC process that you must complete. This is to protect the integrity of the eToro platform and prevent scams. You can easily complete the KYC process by uploading a copy of any valid government-issued ID that you own.

Deposit: After verifying your identity, you can now make a deposit into your eToro account. Register your debit or credit card on eToro’s secure payment portal, or connect your PayPal account to deposit your funds quickly.

Buy Ethereum: Lastly, search for Ethereum within the eToro website or mobile app interface and type in your preferred amount. You can either type in the number of coins you want to buy or the amount you want in dollars. Confirm your order to buy some Ethereum.



As you may already know, Ethereum has emerged as one of the world’s most profitable cryptocurrencies. It is also arguably the most commercially successful cryptocurrency of the year so far.

With its price currently sitting at around $2500, Ethereum has managed to gain almost a 300% increase in its market value in less than 8 months. This is laudable, considering that this year brought one of crypto’s worst bear markets.

Experts forecast has shown a progressive increase in the price of Ethereum for the rest of the year, following its recovering pace after a bear run which saw a huge price crash across every cryptocurrency market. Ethereum’s growth will be further bolstered in 2022 when Ethereum 2.0 is released. There is no denying that Ethereum can only get bigger from this point.

For readers who are interested in investing in Ethereum, eToro is the go-to platform. Users can rest assured that their investments are in the hands of the best broker in the crypto market right now. With its app and web options, eToro makes it easy to access cryptocurrency investment services anywhere and at any time.

As at the time of writing this article, one Ether token was worth more than $2,500, according to CoinMarketCap.com. However, this price may, at some point, fluctuate. This is often due to reasons pertaining to user demand, scarcity, or changes in the coin’s utility. Cryptocurrencies’ prices change every day, and that is why the Ethereum price today may not be the same tomorrow.

According to Finder’s panel of 35 experts and market analysts, Ethereum is predicted to soar as high as $25,000 by 2025. This represents an increase of 500% from its current market value. The Ethereum price surge over the last few months has accelerated tremendously while adding almost 1000% compared to bitcoin’s 300%

Following the latest cryptocurrency trends in the Ethereum NFT marketplace which has resulted in heavy traffic on the Ethereum network, Ethereum is now predicted to be worth as high as $10,000 by December 2021. Major stakeholders in the Crypto market have tipped Ethereum to become the world’s leading cryptocurrency, even surpassing Bitcoin in the future.

As reported by certain Crypto experts like Wallet Investor and Coin Forecast, Ethereum can go well past the $17,000 mark by the end of 2022. The first half of 2022 is predicted to see a price tag of more than $10,000 for each Ethereum unit.

Yes, it can. In the world of cryptocurrency, a lot of possibilities exist and Ethereum hitting $100,000 is one of such possibilities. Bitcoin reaching an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in April 2021, after only just crossing $20,000 in December 2020 is a prime example. This means that Bitcoin garnered over $40,000 in market value in just six months. This same scenario could apply to Ethereum. With the recent price surge and positive speculations surrounding Ethereum, $100,000 is feasible in the foreseeable future. It is now just a matter of when.

Various forecasts have been carried out over the years and different predictions have surfaced regarding the price of Ethereum in the future. With an ever-improving blockchain system that has secured the world’s indulgence on all fronts, Ethereum has great prospects. Thanks to its unique structure, being the first Blockchain of its kind, Ethereum’s price is likely to go very high. With so many investors and industry experts believing in Ethereum’s growth in the long term and continued interest in the blockchain’s capabilities, Ethereum can go as high as $100,000 per coin by 2030.



Felipe earned a degree in journalism at the University of Chile with the highest honor in the overall ranking, and he also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Social Communication. He has been working as a freelance writer and forex/crypto analyst, with experience gained at several forex broker firms and forex/crypto-related media outlets around the world, such as FXStreet. He has been involved in the world of online forex trading since 2010, and in the crypto sphere since 2015. Moreover, Felipe has worked as a journalist and editor for several media outlets across Latin America, collaborating with radio stations from his home country, Colombia, Chile, and the United States.

