News How a risky bet on the Shiba Inu coin made this warehouse manager a millionaire – Fortune Published 2 days ago on April 23, 2022 By Abhinav Mishra source Related Topics: Up Next Obama calls for tech regulation to combat disinformation on social media – CNBC Don't Miss Why Tezos Wants to Take on Ethereum – Cryptonews – Cryptonews Abhinav Mishra Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills. Continue Reading You may like Click to comment Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Δ