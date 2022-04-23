Review: Logitech Combo Touch Makes Remote Work a Snap for Apple Users – StateTech Magazine

These are the state and local IT leaders, podcasts and personalities you should be following to stay on top of the latest technology trends.

Carlos Soto is an award-winning reviewer and journalist with 20 years of experience covering technology and business within various sectors and industries.

Increasingly, agencies must support users who work from various locations throughout the day. Those users often depend on a set of good peripherals to work more efficiently, and tablet cases tend to be key pieces of their toolkits.

With this in mind, Logitech offers a combination keyboard case with trackpad that provides new levels of versatility to iPad Pro users. The Logitech Combo Touch was designed to tackle several potential challenges that agencies might face when using iPad devices; among them, the need to input data with as little friction as possible, on the go.

The Logitech keyboard excels at this — and other issues often faced in government — where other products struggle.

The new click-anywhere trackpad is one of the largest that Logitech has ever created. As such, it provides users with more usable space and room for error when initiating computer functions. The trackpad also allows for multitouch gestures that let users tap, swipe, pinch or spread the screen or application using one or more fingers. That makes easy work of essential actions such as zooming and scrolling.

The keyboard and case, built of lightweight materials, weigh only 1.2 pounds on their own. With an iPad Pro in it, the total weight comes to a hair under 3 pounds, perfect for supporting a sturdy frame that protects the iPad while facilitating easy access.

Removing the iPad from its case, often a burdensome task, is simple. With a little pressure, the unit pulls out of the heavy rubber wrappings that keep the tablet safe from falls or bumps.

The case is wrapped with thick rubber bezels that surround the chassis and has wide openings for the Lightning port and other peripheral inputs and outputs, including two additional openings for the iPad speakers.

One side of the case has a well-placed slot to secure the Apple Pencil. The design makes it easy to reach, yet has enough grip that the pencil won’t pop out accidentally.

While the trackpad is roomy, the case itself is the thinnest that Logitech offers. It’s also one of the thinnest we’ve ever used that also includes a trackpad. That, in addition to the professional-level styling and woven outer fabric, makes this a great fit for any government or home office. It looks great and feels comfortable.

When the keyboard is in use, a secure and fantastically simple magnetic snap keeps the unit in place. The case, keyboard and trackpad start working immediately once the connection is made. The combination offers a user-friendly, well-designed experience for government workers wherever they may be.

SPECIFICATIONS

Product Type: Keyboard and folio case

Connectivity: Wired

Interface: Apple Smart Connector

Backlighting: 16 levels of brightness

Dimensions: 9.9×7.5×0.7 inches

Weight: 20.24 ounces

Compatibility: Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (first, second and third generations)

We tested the case by taking notes during several online meetings. This was done in less-than-ideal conditions, requiring a heavy dependence on the keyboard for notes and quick edits with the trackpad. During these tests, we documented the most important attribute of an effective case: the ability to get up and running quickly from anywhere, even if not at an actual desk or work area.

In every case, the keyboard impressed with its easy-to-use design. The best example is the Smart Connector technology, which delivers a responsive trackpad feature and makes powering and pairing the keyboard instantaneous: Just snap it on and start working. As a result, there’s no Bluetooth pairing to worry about or power buttons to fiddle with. There’s also no need to charge the device. It’s an elegantly simple design.

We typed comfortably for hours. The backlit keys were easy to find, automatically adjusting their brightness as needed when room conditions changed as it began to get dark late in the day. The keyboard also supports the full range of iPad shortcut keys and gestures.

