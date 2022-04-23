Google Pixel 6a benchmarks appear, and it even beats the Pixel 6 – Android Police

The difference is minimal, but the Pixel 6a wins

The Google Pixel 6a is expected to debut soon, and a new leak suggests it'll be powerful enough to compete with the Pixel 6 itself. According to a leaked Geekbench listing, as spotted by Android Headlines, the Pixel 6a beats the standard version of the phone in both single-core and multi-core scores.

The difference between the scores is minimal, which may mean the Pixel 6 would beat the Pixel 6a if you were to run the test yourself. That said, this still means the Pixel 6a is set to be a powerful contender considering it's likely to be much cheaper than the standard Pixel 6. The listing says the Pixel 6a will feature 6GB of RAM, while the Pixel 6 comes with 8GB of RAM.

Other features listed for the Pixel 6a are a Tensor chipset which we saw debut in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The listing also says it will come running Android 12 software straight out of the box, which isn't a huge surprise. The Bluejay codename is also used here. Take this whole Geekbench leak with a pinch of salt, but that codename has been cited a few times before, so it's encouraging to see that this benchmarking is accurate.

Some have speculated that the Pixel 6a will arrive during Google I/O 2022, which begins on May 11th. We don't often see phones appear on Geekbench until they're near release, so this may lend credence to that early May rumor. Google I/O is where we expect to hear far more about Android 13, and we may also get some news on long-rumored products like the Google Pixel Watch.

James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade.

