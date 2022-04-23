El Salvador Adds 21 More Bitcoins To Its Crypto Treasury; Shiba Inu Price Rises Over 10% – Outlook India

El Salvador has purchased 21 more Bitcoins. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu’s price is up 12.37 per cent while Bitcoin rose 0.59 per cent rise in last 24 hours, data from Coinmarketcap.com shows.

Updated: 22 Dec 2021 8:04 pm

El Salvador has bought 21 new Bitcoins to its cryptocurrency treasury, President of the country Nayib Bukele tweeted recently. Meanwhile, prices of major meme coins and mainstream coins have shown minimal changes on December 22, data of Coinmarketcap.com showed.



The price of Bitcoin (BTC) was up 0.59 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $49,017.39 at 5:30 pm IST. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.38 per cent, down by 0.51 per cent in the last 24 hours.



Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $4,031.25 and rose 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up 1.10 per cent over the same period and was trading at $537.08. Solana (SOL) rose by 3.69 per cent to $185.99 and Cardano (ADA) witnessed a rise by 8.69 per cent to $1.36.



Meme Coins

Except for Samoyedcoin (SAMO), all major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) faced a rise in their price in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin witnessed a rise of 5.28 per cent and was trading at $0.1792 at 5:30 pm IST. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 12.37 per cent and was trading at $0.00003628, Dogelon Mars rose by 8.29 per cent and was trading at $0.0000012, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04185 and recorded a fall of 5.97 per cent.



Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.30 trillion, registering an increase of 1.77 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $81.90 billion, down by 13.74 per cent.

SwapX (XWAP) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 572.31 per cent; it was trading at $0.255 at 5:30 pm. On the other hand, Visor. Finance (VISR) witnessed maximum loss, falling 95.59 per cent; it was trading at $0.0412.



Latest Updates

Visa, the worldwide digital payments service provider has partnered with 60 major crypto platforms to launch card programs to make transactions with digital currency easier for consumers, reported NDTV.

Cuy Sheffield, the head of the crypto at Visa said that Visa has accumulated a fair bit of momentum in the crypto space and will continue to support the crypto ecosystem in more ways than offering card-based services, NDTV quoted.

