Picsart brings its editing tools to Google Drive with new integration – TechCrunch

Digital creation platform Picsart has launched an integration with Google Drive via the Google Workspace Marketplace. The new integration enables users to edit Google Drive images in Picsart’s web editor and easily save them back to Drive. Picsart notes that creators can now use its editing tools to personalize their content without having to leave the Google Drive workspace.

Picsart offers a range of digital creation and editing tools aimed at both consumers and professionals alike that make photo and video editing more fun and approachable.

The company’s web tools now available in Google Drive include a photo editor that can be used to switch backgrounds from images, add text to photos, add stickers to pictures, remove unwanted objects from images and more. The tools also include a collage maker, sticker maker, photo effects, filters and more.

The launch comes a few months after the company introduced a new API program called Picsart for Developers. With these new APIs, businesses can now implement Picsart’s AI-powered creative tools directly on their own platforms. The AI-based APIs include a remove background feature, an upscale function that enlarges and enhances content without losing quality and a style transfer feature that transfers the look of any source image to elevate its style.

Picsart hit unicorn status last August after announcing that it raised a $130 million round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. The capital infusion pushed the company’s valuation north of the $1 billion mark. Picsart COO Tammy Nam had told TechCrunch that the company has millions of subscribers and that there’s lots of room for the platform to grow.

Picsart brings its creative tools to developers with new API

source