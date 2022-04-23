Some Fans Think Persona 5 is Being Teased for Xbox Because of This Tweet – GameRant

A post on Twitter has some Xbox fans speculating that Atlus will be bringing Persona 5 to PC and Xbox consoles in the near future.

Xbox gamers have long been starved of the Persona JRPG franchise. The closest that they've ever gotten were the fighting game spinoffs Persona 4 Arena and its Ultimax upgrade, which were released on Xbox 360. As for the main series, none of them have been released on Xbox consoles. Only two of them were even ported to PC. Yet Xbox JRPG fans haven't given up hope. In fact, they're starting to believe that a Persona port for Xbox console could be closer than ever.

A tweet made from an official Xbox account has ignited speculation regarding Persona 5 potentially being ported to Xbox consoles and PC. However, any speculation is just that, as the tweet makes no such direct confirmation. The official Windows Twitter account responded to a fan talking about Atlus' plans for 2022 announcements and game releases. The response from Windows says, "Hard to believe it's been almost six years since Persona 5 was released in the US! How many times have you played through it since then, counting Royal of course?"

What's led to Xbox fans speculating about a Persona 5 port being announced soon is just how odd and out of place the Windows tweet is. Nothing related to Windows was mentioned in the initial post, and while Persona was name-dropped, Persona 5 and Royal weren't specifically mentioned. The initial post wasn't viral or anything, either. It has 230 likes and 13 retweets. In other words, it's incredibly odd for the Windows Twitter account to go out of its way to make this response.

Xbox fans thus believe that the Windows tweet was a promotional effort. The idea is that the Windows account is trying to stir up a conversation about Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal coming to PC and Xbox without saying it explicitly. There doesn't seem to be another explanation for why the Windows account would make such a post on Twitter.

The counterargument is that if Xbox, Windows, and Microsoft were planning to tease a Persona 5 announcement or a partnership with Atlus, they probably wouldn't do it via the Windows Twitter account in a random fan's Twitter replies. Of course, it's all lead to articles being written about it, so maybe it's exactly as planned.

The larger conversation to be had is whether Atlus is ready to start partnering with Xbox for major game releases like Persona 5 or future releases yet. The Persona series has been console-exclusive to PlayStation since 1996, after all. Bringing the games to Xbox would be a major shift. Yet there's no denying that services like Xbox Game Pass make it an attractive destination in a way it may not have been before. Time will tell.

Persona 5 is currently available on PS4 and PS5.

