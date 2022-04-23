News
3D action RPG Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC – Gematsu
Grimorio of Games has announced Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant, a 3D action RPG sequel to Sword of the Necromancer for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. A release date was not announced.
The new game is being developed taking all the feedback from the original Sword of the Necromancer into account to create “a refined and enjoyable Sword of the Necromancer experience,” while keeping its signature original mechanic and expanding upon it.
Here is an overview of the game, via Grimorio of Games:
About
Sword of the Necromancer: Revenant is a third-person 3D action RPG with dungeon crawler sections. Revive your enemies once again and make them fight alongside you!
With a completely renewed battle and companion system, travel the continent, restore the Sacred City of Euda to its former glory and vanquish the ominous threat that looms over the world.
Gather the powers of the Revenants, forgotten heroes of old times and create a little army of dead to defeat the Necromancer once and for all.
Key Features
View a set of artworks at the gallery.
document.addEventListener(“DOMContentLoaded”, function(){var slider = tns({container: “#carousel_734201 .carousel__container”,items: 1,loop: false,lazyload: true,lazyloadSelector: “#carousel_734201 .carousel__item img”,navContainer: “.carousel-nav_734201”,controlsContainer: “.carousel-controls_734201”});var thumbnails = tns({container: “.carousel-nav_734201”,items: 5,lazyload: false,slideBy: 1,nav: true,controls: false,loop: false,navPosition: “bottom”});document.querySelector(“#carousel_734201 .carousel-controls__next”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“next”);};document.querySelector(“#carousel_734201 .carousel-controls__prev”).onclick = function () {thumbnails.goTo(“prev”);};})
April 26 @ 7:00 am – 8:00 am EDT
April 29 @ 3:30 am – 4:30 am EDT
May 20 – May 22
August 12 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm EDT
© Copyright Gematsu 2008-2021. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without acknowledgment of Gematsu is prohibited. Use of this site is governed by all applicable laws.
Website by 44 Bytes