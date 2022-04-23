Google is widely rolling out At a Glance enhancements for Pixel phones – Android Police

Connected devices, Earthquake alerts, and Safety check countdown additions now available for At a Glance widget

The At a Glance widget on Google Pixel phones has undergone significant changes since the Google Pixel 6 with new features such as fitness activity, bedtime reminders, and even alerts from your Nest doorbell. With the March 2022 Feature Drop, the company further enhanced the widget by adding the ability to view the battery level of connected Bluetooth accessories, Safety check countdown, and Earthquake alert warnings. Post a slow rollout, Google has made these new additions to the At a Glance widget available for all Pixel users.

First reported by 9to5Google, the At a Glance widget will show a warning whenever an earthquake with a magnitude larger than 4.5 is detected nearby. This is also the minimum threshold to trigger Android's built-in earthquake alert system. The option is reportedly enabled by default on Pixel 6 units that have received the feature. As for the Safety check, it shows the countdown on the widget whenever the Personal Safety feature is triggered. There are toggles to enable/disable both options in the home screen settings.

Screenshots via 9to5Google

The ability to view the battery level of your connected Bluetooth accessories slowly started rolling out at the beginning of this month (via XDA Developers) and is now being expanded for all. Some users on Reddit first spotted this feature on their device in early April before it eventually disappeared. The widget will show a card with your connected devices, such as your headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. It'll also display the battery level and whether you're connected to them or not. There's little to this feature, but it should make it easier to see your accessories and monitor their battery.

It looks like Google was testing the new additions with a slow rollout initially and after a successful run, it has released these new enhancements for all Pixel users (via 9to5Google). For now, At a Glance is exclusive to Pixel devices, so don't expect to see this on any other Android phones soon.

To find out if you have the new additions for the At a Glance widget, head to your home screen and long press until the customization menu appears. Here, you should select Home settings and then press the cog next to At a Glance. You should now be able to see the new toggles for Connected devices, Safety check, and Earthquake alert.

Now available widely

Earthquake alerts, Safety check countdown, and battery level additions to the At a Glance widget should now be available to all Pixel users.

James is the Managing Editor of Android Police. He previously worked at TechRadar, and he has been covering smartphones for the best part of a decade.

source