Lost a Chance in Shiba Inu? You Should Definitely Look at Bitgert – Analytics Insight

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that will remain in the minds of millions of crypto enthusiasts for many years. It is one of the crypto coins that made many who bought the coin when it launched millionaires. If you missed Shiba Inu, you might need to look at the Bitgert (BRISE) because it is projected to give SHIB-like gains in 2022.

Bitgert crypto project has been compared with Shiba Inu because of the rapid growth the coin has been posting. The Bitgert price has been rising rapidly, a growth driven by the fast development of the projects. Here are some exciting facts as to why Bitgert is going to produce Shiba Inu like gains:



The major reason why crypto analysts believe Bitgert (BRISE) might deliver SHIB-like gains is skyrocketing growth that BRISE has posted so far. The Bitgert price has been growing rapidly over the past 8 months. What makes the Bitgert price explosion unique from the Shiba Inu is that the growth is being driven by the actual growth of the project.

Every product and project that the Bitgert team launches have been pushing the Brise price higher. But the biggest price growth was posted in Q1 2022 when the Bitgert BRC20 blockchain was launched. This is the time when Bitgert hit a new ATH when the market was crashing.

The Bitgert project growth is driven by the project’s utility. Therefore, this is a sustainable growth because the team is building more products as put in the updated roadmap V2.



Centcex is another coin we’ve added to this article because it has the potential to give Shiba Inu-like gains, just like Bitgert. The Centcex coin has been one of the best performers this year, with Q1 2022 being the year that the coin did so well. There are many things that make Centcex stand out as one of the best crypto investments. One of them is the huge profits that the Centcex project is promising.

The Centcex project is building what might be the largest crypto ecosystem that will include the construction of an unlimited number of products. This means hundreds of products on the network. The objective is to bring millions of users to the platform, which will skyrocket Centcex adoption. That’s why Centcex price will skyrocket, and the staking revenue will be huge.



The Shiba Inu performance over the past 5 months has been the worst in the history of this coin. The SHIB price has been on a free fall for these months. In fact, some of the investors have been leaving, which can be seen from the dropping holders’ count.

Though the recent Robinhood listing saw the coin price surge, the coin dropped back after a few days. From the many crypto analysts’ reviews on Shiba Inu, the coin might even keep dropping further until more products are built. The Shiba Inu is working on its utility but has been left behind by the likes of Bitgert, which are now attracting more investors. Therefore, a lot of work needs to be done on this project.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is solely the author’s opinion and not investment advice – it is provided for educational purposes only. By using this, you agree that the information does not constitute any investment or financial instructions. Do conduct your own research and reach out to financial advisors before making any investment decisions.



