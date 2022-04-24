Xbox Gamers Should Do This Before Buying LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – GameRant

Any Xbox gamers planning on buying LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga when it comes out next week should complete this step first.

Fans have been waiting years to get their hands on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and now the wait is nearly over. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to launch on Tuesday, April 5, with pre-orders available now. However, Xbox gamers will want to take an extra step before buying LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as they have the chance to get some bonus Microsoft Rewards points.

If one navigates to the Microsoft Rewards app on their Xbox console, they will find a new punch card for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. By activating the punch card and buying LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga between March 25 and April 18, Xbox gamers can net themselves a whopping 6,000 additional Microsoft Rewards points. This may not seem like that much in the grand scheme of things, but it's easy to do, and the alternative would be buying the game without getting any points at all.

Microsoft Rewards points are incredibly valuable to anyone who plays Xbox regularly as they can basically make it so fans get Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for free. There are enough Microsoft Rewards quests every month for users to complete to make sure their Xbox subscriptions pay for themselves, and whenever they do decide to buy a new game like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the extra points they get can help put them ahead of the curve.

Besides the Microsoft Rewards punch cards and quests, there are other ways for Xbox gamers to get Microsoft Rewards points, like the new Xbox Game Pass quests that players can complete every week. Some Xbox Game Pass quests require players to actually play the games, but sometimes they are as simple as opening a game and then backing out. This may have been a bit frustrating before since it used to require players to download the titles, but thanks to Xbox Game Pass' Cloud capabilities, this is a lot easier than ever before.

Between the Xbox Game Pass quests and the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga punch card, any Xbox gamers who were planning on buying the new game should be accumulating a lot of Microsoft Rewards points in April. These points can be redeemed for gift cards, allowing players to buy new games or make other purchases, and they can also be used to renew one's Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass subscriptions. Considering this, any Xbox gamers who are planning on buying LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga should definitely make sure to activate their punch card first.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

