Sony Could Unveil Its Answer to Xbox Game Pass Soon – CBR – Comic Book Resources
Rumors of a PlayStation answer to Xbox’s Game Pass have swirled around since December, but recent reports suggest a reveal could happen next week.
With Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass‘ unbridled success, rumors stirred that Sony might try to respond with a similar feature. Now, reports suggest PlayStation plans to unveil its answer to the Xbox Game Pass next week.
As first reported by Bloomberg News, Sony Game Pass, known by the code name “Project Spartacus,” will reportedly combine the PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now services into a bundle with this new subscription and offer recent titles along with some “classics from older PlayStation eras.” Like the Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation’s Game Pass will provide multiple subscription tiers on launch.
A concentration on either older or newer releases is the primary difference between the two services. While Xbox Game Pass offers new titles from the day of release through its Game Pass, PlayStation won’t do the same. Instead, PlayStation plans to place its bets on players’ interest in playing older PlayStation titles that may not be available to play on current systems.
While there is no word yet on what price Sony plans to set for the new PlayStation subscription service, nor did Bloomberg reveal any information about what older titles might be available at launch, it will likely make its prices competitive with Xbox’s pass tiers. As of writing this, the PC Game Pass and first-tier Xbox Game Pass subscriptions cost $9.99 a month, while the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $14.99 a month.
The existence of Sony’s PlayStation Game Pass first emerged back in December. Despite the three months since, very little new information about the new PlayStation subscription is known. PlayStation 5 proved to be a runaway success while Xbox Series X|S are amongst the three most complained about consoles, along with the previous generation console Xbox One. Still, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is enough of a selling point to continue to attract players. This combination leaves the door open to speculation over how the two subscriptions may compare.
Besides coming out first, Xbox Game Pass has a few advantages over the PlayStation competitor. The addition of PC downloadable content rather than simply streaming to PC appears to be a feature that will be exclusive to Xbox. The Xbox Game Pass also incorporates the ability for players to stream their Game Pass library to any device, including phones. It isn’t clear if Sony plans to give PlayStation subscription holders the ability to do this as well. Additionally, Xbox recently unveiled its collaboration with Marvel Entertainment to make Marvel Unlimited available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.
Players will have to wait to know more until Sony officially unveils the PlayStation Game Pass, possibly next week.
Source: Bloomberg
Julia Anderson is a Gaming News Editor for CBR. She is a life-long gamer and bookworm, spending most of her childhood either glued to a novel or the computer. As a teen, she found herself deeply embedded in the fanfiction community and discovered her talent for writing and editing. Since then, she’s run her own freelance writing and editing business, Anderson Wordsmith. When she isn’t reading or playing D&D, RPGs, or stealth-based games, Julia is usually found imitating old age: drinking herbal tea in her favorite chair, crocheting, and watching a Shakespeare or Jane Austen adaptation with her faithful dog, Ben.