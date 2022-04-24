Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Predictions: How High Can Elon Musk's 'Floki' Take SHIB? – InvestorPlace

Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

How high can one billionaire with a lot of free time lift a dog-themed digital currency?

Elon Musk is at it again this morning with a new crypto tweet. A promise of a future pet name and a reference to a fictional Norseman sent two tokens soaring today. Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) is the primary beneficiary. Now, investors want to see some Shiba Inu (SHIB) price predictions to know just how high their tokens can go in value.

Musk tweeted just hours ago about his theoretical Shiba Inu. The tweet in its entirety was just seven words, and probably took the SpaceX magnate all of 30 seconds to think up and post:

Of course, SHIB got a boost from this. Any mention of the breed from Musk has historically led to Shiba token pumps. Right now, the Shiba Inu token is up over 6% on the day’s trading session. Trading volume is up over 91% as well.

My Shiba Inu will be named Floki

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

Less intentional was the boost for Floki tokens. Floki, not available through any major exchanges and only known on the fringe of the crypto community, is seeing a significant price boost. It’s worth noting that the crypto is extremely volatile and its unlocked liquidity pool is a reason for caution.

Musk’s newest post obviously gave Shiba Inu a welcome bump. But, what are the token’s future prospects looking like? Can it continue its upward climb toward 1 cent? As it stands right now, the token is valued at $0.0000079. It’s got a long climb, but what do analysts think about its chances?

Here is a look at some of the top Shiba Inu (SHIB) price predictions:

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/06/shiba-inu-shib-price-predictions-how-high-can-elon-musks-floki-take-shib/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Stocks to Buy

Uncategorized

Today's Market

Financial Market Data powered by FinancialContent Services, Inc. All rights reserved. Nasdaq quotes delayed at least 15 minutes, all others at least 20 minutes. Copyright © 2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?

source