Sony aims for June 13th US launch for revamped PlayStation Plus – The Verge

Filed under:

With Europe following a little over a week later

Sony is aiming to launch its revamped PlayStation Plus tiers in the Americas on June 13th, the company announced Friday. Sony is targeting a launch date first in markets in Asia (with the exception of Japan) on May 23rd, followed by a Japan launch on June 1st, an Americas launch on June 13th, and a Europe launch on June 22nd.

Sony first announced the new tiers in March, with the premium options offering perks like access to a collection of games to download or stream and the ability to play classic PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. (Unfortunately, if you want to play the retro games, you’ll have to pay for the most expensive tier.) At the time of the original announcement, Sony had said that the tiers would be available first in the “June timeframe” in Asia, with “North America, Europe and the rest of the world” to follow.

Here is my colleague Tom Warren’s description of the PlayStation Plus tiers from when they were first announced:

PlayStation Plus Essential — includes multiplayer access, two monthly downloadable games, discounts, and cloud storage for game saves. Priced at $9.99 per month or $59.99 a year.

PlayStation Plus Extra — includes everything in Plus Essential and access to a catalog of up to 400 PS4 or PS5 games. Priced at $14.99 per month or $99.99 a year.

PlayStation Plus Premium — includes all benefits from Essential and Extra, with an extra 340 games that include PS3 titles that can be streamed and some original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP games. Time-limited game trials also available. Priced at $17.99 per month or $119.99 a year.

When the new tiers launch, PlayStation Now, which offers a collection of PS4, PS3, and PS2 that you can install or stream on a PS5, PS4, or PC, “will no longer be available as a standalone service,” Sony says.

Related

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved tech deals of the week.

Please confirm your subscription to Verge Deals via the verification email we just sent you.

source