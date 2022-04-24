Why Tezos Wants to Take on Ethereum – Bloomberg

April 24, 2022
Abhinav Mishra
1 Min Read
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Tezos Co-Founder & CEO Kathleen Breitman joins Emily Chang and Sonali Basak to discuss how Tezos compares to Ethereum, institutional interest on the blockchain and crypto’s energy consumption. (Source: Bloomberg)


