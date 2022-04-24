What to do when Apple devices say 'Hello' again – Houston Chronicle

Typically, you only see the “Hello” screen when an Apple device is new, but there are certain updates that will cause it to return.

Q. I went to use my iPad this morning and the screen was showing me what I think is the word Hello in multiple languages. What is going on? Have I been hacked?

A. Let me assure you that you have not been hacked. What you are seeing is perfectly normal.

You may recall seeing something similar when you first setup your iPad or iPhone. It’s just the device greeting you and then taking you though the setup process.

Typically, you only see this kind of thing when the device is new, but there are certain updates that will cause this behavior when they are installed.

What you are seeing is the result of an update that was applied overnight and is nothing to be concerned about.

You can just tap the screen and follow the prompts. You will be guided through any steps you need to take to fully implement the new update.

Chances are, it won’t be much you have to do. It’s just that certain updates have this effect on these devices.

Q. I keep receiving email asking me to confirm that I want to unsubscribe from something I never subscribed to in the first place. The emails use terms like “We Need Your Confirmation ASAP!” and “Last chance to unsubscribe!” These messages seem dubious to me. How should I handle them?

A. This is just one of the latest spam scams floating around in the internet. This type of message usually includes subject matter that would indicate that your email address is signed up for some type of adult dating service or other unsavory activity and wants you to click on a link to either unsubscribe or confirm your subscription.

I recommend ignoring these emails completely and deleting them immediately.

From what I can tell, responding to them will only confirm your email address as valid and will likely result in even more unwanted email. And clicking on the links will likely take you to a website you don’t really want to see that may be offensive or even contain malware.

Q. Are you aware of any way to remove unwanted or outdated email addresses on an Android phone? I have been able to easily remove unwanted phone numbers, but have been unable to find any mention of how to remove email addresses.

A. Android phones are usually tied to a Gmail account which is where the device keeps track of your contacts.

If you need to update your Gmail contacts, the best option is to sign in to contacts.google.com and manage them from there.

At this page you can delete contacts you don’t need any more or edit them to so they contain the correct information.

Jay Lee previously co-hosted the radio show Technology Bytes on KPFT 90.1 FM and now works full time in the IT department of a local university.

If you have a technology related question you can send it to helpline@chron.com. Lee cannot personally answer all reader questions.

