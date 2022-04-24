Top Stories: iPhone 14 With In-Screen Touch ID, iOS 15 Beta 2, Apple Warns Leakers, and More – MacRumors

This week saw an interesting mix of news and rumors, led by a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo outlining some of his expectations for the 2022 iPhone models.



We also saw the second betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, a claim that Apple has already stopped production of the iPhone 12 mini amid slow sales, and a report that Apple is clamping down on some prominent leakers, so read on for details on all of these stories and more!

Apple may include an under-screen version of Touch ID on some “iPhone 14” models in 2022, according to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, providing users with an alternative to Face ID.



In a wide-ranging research note this week, Kuo added that a new iPhone SE will be released in the first half of 2022 with 5G support and other new features, while remaining a budget-friendly device. Kuo also expects a 48-megapixel camera on some high-end iPhones next year.

As for this year, iPhone 13 dummy models surfaced this week, offering a closer look at rumored design changes.

Apple is working on a completely new, high-end version of the MacBook Air for release as early as later this year, according to recent reports.



The new MacBook Air would likely feature a faster iteration of Apple’s custom M1 chip for ultra-fast performance in a lightweight design. The current base model MacBook Air with the M1 chip already outperforms a maxed-out Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro in benchmarks.

Two and a half weeks after releasing the first betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 following the WWDC keynote, Apple this week seeded the second beta versions to developers. Parallel beta updates for watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 were also released, but we’ve yet to see a second beta of macOS Monterey.



The second betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 fix a number of bugs, and also introduce a few new features that weren’t in the first betas, including initial support for SharePlay functionality in FaceTime and the ability for apps to request access to additional RAM to improve performance.

Check out our tidbits article for more on the changes in the second beta releases, and if you’re not a registered Apple developer but you want to try out the upcoming operating system versions ahead of their official launch in the fall, Apple should be releasing the initial public beta versions shortly.

A credible Apple leaker known as “Kang” and a number of other leakers reportedly received warning letters from lawyers representing Apple this week.



“Kang” has been one of the most reliable Apple leakers over the last few years, with several detailed leaks about Apple’s future product and software plans that turned out to be correct, and Apple’s letter essentially suggests that continued leaks of this nature may result in legal action.

With iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, Apple is adding several quality of life improvements, which are designed to address some of the complaints that people have had with these operating systems for years now.



On our YouTube channel, we recently shared a video highlighting some of our favorite “fixes” that address long-running problems in iOS and macOS, as well as features that bring significant improvements to usability of the platforms.

Following widespread reports that the iPhone 12 mini has experienced poor sales performance, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce this week claimed that production of the device has already ended.



According to TrendForce, the iPhone 12 mini “reached End-of-Life ahead of time,” suggesting that Apple and resellers will focus on selling through existing inventory of the device without manufacturing any further units.

