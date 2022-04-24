Samsung launching Galaxy A phone today to crash iPhone SE 2022 party – Tom's Guide

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

By Philip Michaels published 17 March 22

Samsung’s next phone launch will take place today, March 17

The new cheap iPhone is here and our iPhone SE 2022 review is live. Today, it’s going to be Samsung’s turn.

Samsung plans to hold a streaming event today (Thursday, March 17) at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT/2 p.m. GMT, and there’s no mystery as to what the company’s going to announce.

With the invitation featuring different panels that include the letter A, it’s very clear Samsung will take the wraps off of this year’s edition of the midrange Galaxy A series, introducing some potential new entires for the best Samsung phones.

We’re covering the event in our Samsung Galaxy A event live blog, so head over there now for all the latest news and stick with it once it begins to see exactly what gets revealed.



The likely highlight of the updated Galaxy A lineup — at least for U.S. shoppers — would be the Galaxy A53. Leaked specs from a month ago suggest the new phone will look a lot like the Galaxy A52 that came out last year. We’re expecting a 6.5-inch phone that offers 128GB of storage, 5G compatibility and a 5,000 mAh battery. Additional rumors suggest that Samsung will turn to the Exynos 1200 to power this new device.

Samsung could also release a Galaxy A73 at today’s event. That new phone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch screen and an upgrade to a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

The Galaxy A72 never shipped in the U.S., as Samsung reportedly decided it was too close in its feature set to the Galaxy S20 FE. With the Galaxy S21 FE having arrived earlier this year, it’s unclear if Samsung will once again limit the release of the Galaxy A73 to select markets.

Additional entires to the Galaxy A lineup this year could include the Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A23, which would be lower cost models. We were big fans of the Galaxy A32, which gave Android fans a very capable phone with 5G connectivity, so we’re hoping the A33 can follow in its footsteps.

Samsung says today’s event will be broadcast live on its YouTube channel as well as in the Samsung Newsroom website. We’ve embedded the live feed below and can also give you further details in our How to watch Samsung’s Galaxy A event guide.

