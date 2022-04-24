Best NFT Stocks to Buy in April 2022 – Business 2 Community

If you’re looking to gain exposure to the non-fungible token (NFT) scene – one of the best ways to do this is by investing in stocks that are loosely involved in this space.

In taking this approach, you won’t be putting all of your eggs into one basket – like you would do by simply buying an NFT and hoping for its value to increase.

In this guide, we analyze the 10 best NFT stocks to consider adding to your portfolio today and how you can invest at 0% commission.

A list of the best NFT stocks to buy now can be found below.





There are no pureplay NFT stocks active in the market right now. This means that when you invest in NFT stocks, you will be buying shares in companies that are involved in other lines of business.

This is actually a good thing, as you will have the opportunity to invest in the broader NFT space without being overexposed to a market that is still unproven.

In the sections below, you will find our full analysis of the overall 10 best NFT stocks to consider investing in today.

Our top pick when it comes to the best NFT stocks is Lucky Block. The first thing to note is that Lucky Block isn’t actually a ‘stock’ – it is a crypto-lottery platform built on the popular Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. However, since Lucky Block isn’t an equity, it can help boost diversification and optimize the risk-reward ratio of your portfolio.

The Lucky Block crypto-lottery platform aims to revolutionize the lotto process by porting it over to the blockchain, making it entirely decentralized and more transparent. Since Lucky Block’s lotto draws are entirely digital, this allows people from around the globe to enter – resulting in larger and more frequent jackpots.

After some remarkable success earlier in the year, Lucky Block’s team decided to dive into the NFT market by releasing Lucky Block NFTs. This NFT collection, titled Platinum Rollers Club, comprises 10,000 digital assets that act as an ‘entry ticket’ into exclusive daily prize draws. These draws run separately from Lucky Block’s main lotto draws, meaning that NFT owners have two opportunities to win a jackpot every day.



In addition, 25 of the NFTs within the Platinum Rollers Club collection are defined as ‘Rare Editions’, meaning the owner is entitled to double the jackpot if their number comes up. Finally, once all 10,000 NFTs are sold, Lucky Block will be holding a one-off prize draw for the chance to win a brand new Lamborghini Aventador – worth over $300,000.

The exciting benefits of NFT ownership have created tremendous buzz from Lucky Block’s Telegram group, with a large percentage of the collection being sold already. With the launch of Lucky Blocks’ eagerly-anticipated iOS app on the horizon, these NFTs look set to become even more popular – making Lucky Block assets to invest in for exposure to this growing market.





eBay is a global online marketplace that allows users to buy and sell goods from the comfort of home. The firm was founded in 1995 and become a publicly-traded company just three years later.

The firm was founded in 1995 and become a publicly-traded company just three years later. eBay trades on the NASDAQ exchange and as of writing, carries a market capitalization of over $30 billion. Although eBay specializes in its online marketplace service, the firm has recently ventured into the NFT space.



In a nutshell, the platform now enables trusted sellers to list NFTs for sale. This can be executed via a fixed price or a conventional auction listing. Crucially, eBay will strive to become the go-to place for beginners that wish to buy NFTs, not least because the platform supports traditional payment methods.

In comparison, a number of leading NFT marketplaces only accept cryptocurrency payments. As of writing, eBay offers a wide variety of listings, which includes music NFTs, crypto art, and trading cards. When it comes to revenue, eBay charges NFT sellers a flat commission of 5% of the total sale amount.

This ultimately enables eBay to get a foot into the NFT space without actually taking on any of the perceived risks. Looking at the performance of this top-rated NFT stock, eBay shares are up more than 70% over the prior five years. 12-month returns are less positive, with eBay stocks seeing a decline of 12%. Nonetheless, eBay is still the overall best NFT stock to buy right now.





Next up on our list of the best NFT stocks for 2022 is Coinbase. As one of the biggest crypto exchanges globally, it comes as no surprise that Coinbase is looking to take a leading role in the NFT space. With that said, Coinbase – as per its announcement in late 2021, is still working on its NFT venture.

We do, however, know that the platform is building an NFT marketplace that will enable users to buy, sell, and trade non-fungible tokens from a variety of niche angles. In addition to its marketplace, Coinbase is also planning to enable its users to create NFTs directly from within its platform.



And, fully in line with its traditional cryptocurrency exchange services, Coinbase will make the NFT creation as simple as possible. This will ensure that artists from all walks of life can create and market NFTs via a single hub. Looking at Coinbase from an investment perspective, the firm only went public in April 2021. As such, Coinbase is a growth stock with plenty of upside potential.

In fact, it could be argued that based on current prices, Coinbase stocks are heavily undervalued. This is because as of writing, the stocks are trading at more than 50% lower than their initial IPO listing price. This means that by buying this top-rated NFT stock right now, you can enter the market at a huge discount.





The next NFT stock that we like the look of is Draftkings. Founded in 2012, Draftkings specializes in online betting and sports fantasy contests. Opting for the NASDAQ, Draftkings stocks went public in 2019. Back then, you would have paid just under $10 per share. Based on prices as of writing, the stocks have since increased in value by over 67%.

With that said, the shares are down more than 70% in the prior year, so this is another NFT that can be purchased at a huge discount. In terms of its exposure to NFTs, Draftkings has since launched a program that regularly drops new sports-related tokens. This is through a partnership with Autograph, which consists of signed NFTs from a number of leading sportspeople.



A recent example includes the Tom Brady edition, which consists of 100 NFTs – each of which is priced at $250. Draftkings is also home to a secondary marketplace, which enables users to buy and sell NFTs on a peer-to-peer basis. Ultimately, in addition to its NFT division, Draftkings operates in a betting industry that is expected to grow considerably in the coming years.





If your main focus when searching for the best NFT stocks is to invest in companies with huge upside momentum, Cloudflare is well worth a second look. Put simply, Cloudflare is a popular tech stock that is involved in delivering content securely via the cloud. It is home to one of the largest networks in this industry and is able to offer lightning-fast execution speeds.

To ensure the firm continues to innovate, Cloudflare now has the capabilities to support NFTs. The Cloudflare platform, in its current form, does not allow you to create NFTs directly. As such, you would still need to use a third party for this – such as OpenSea.



Once you have the unique token ID for the NFT you have minted, you can securely upload it to your Cloudflare account. In terms of its share price action, Cloudflare is one of the best-performing stocks not only in the NFT space – but in the broader markets. In fact, since Cloudflare was listed on the NYSE in September 2019, its shares have increased by over 500%.

In comparison, the NYSE Composite has increased by just 27% over the same period. In more recent times, Cloudflare stocks have witnessed gains of 57% in the prior year. The NYSE Composite, over the same timeframe, has grown by just 4%. Finally, based on its prior all-time high of over $210, Cloudflare stocks can be purchased at nearly half the cost price.





Mattel is an established toy manufacturing company that was first founded in 1945. Moreover, the firm was first listed on the NASDAQ in 1960, which makes it one of the oldest NFT stocks that we will discuss today. On the one hand, Mattel stocks have plateaued in recent years. In fact, the share price of Mattel has barely moved since early 2017.

For instance, over the prior five years of trading, Mattel stocks have grown by less than 1%. Over the prior 12 months, the shares are up just 8%. With that said, Mattel is looking to revitalize its business model by entering the NFT space. Since June 2021, Mattel has been auctioning off NFTs that are linked to its popular toy brands.



Initially, the firm created Hot Wheels NFTs – which were a reasonble success. Customers can now buy Barbie NFTs directly from the Mattel Creations website. In terms of buying Mattel stock, although the firm has been a public company for over six decades, it doesn’t currently pay a dividend. This is because dividends were suspended back in 2018 and are since to resurface.





First and foremost, it is important to note that social media giant Twitter does not offer an NFT marketplace of any sort. Moreover, the platform does not allow you to create or store NFTs. Twitter has, however, been indirectly used to promote some of the most successful NFT collections to date.

A prime example of this is the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT series – which consists of 10,000 unique tokens – many of which are now owned by a full range of A-list celebrities. This includes everyone from Eminem, Mark Cuban, and Snoop Dogg to Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, and Steve Aoki.



Crucially, many of the aforementioned celebrities decided to change their Twitter profile picture to the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT that they purchased. And therefore, this in itself gave global exposure to the collection. In turn, many Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs have since sold in the open marketplace for over $1 million.

In terms of how Twitter shapes up as a potential NFT stock for your portfolio, the social media giant has recently seen new life pumped into its shares. This is because it was recently confirmed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has since purchased a 9.2% stake in the firm. On the day of the announcement, this resulted in Twitter increasing by over 25%.





It was only a matter of time before leading beer companies entered the NFT space. And at the forefront of this is Heineken – which has since dropped its first beer NFT collection. Known as Heineken Silver, this NFT is available to ‘try’ in the Decentraland platform – which is one of the largest Metaverse projects in this industry.

Although Heineken Silver has no clear purpose other than showing that the firm has a satirical take on the NFT revolution, its launch has generated some much-needed publicity. Looking at the share price action of this NFT stock, Heineken has remained somewhat flat in recent years. For instance, over a five-year period, Heineken stocks are up just 8%.



In the prior 12 months, the stocks are down 2%. Moreover, although Heineken is a dividend-paying company, the firm is yielding just 1.3% as of writing. Nevertheless, if you like the sound of this NFT stock, Heineken trades on the Euronext Amsterdam. Although this means that you are buying foreign stocks, you can invest via eToro at 0% commission from the US.





Although you might be surprised to see McDonald’s on our list of the best NFT stocks to buy now, the fast food giant has made its intentions to enter this space clear. First and foremost, McDonald’s has already launched its very first NFT. To honor the 40th anniversary of its popular McRib burger, McDonald’s begun dropping NFTs in late 2021 to mark the occasion via Twitter.

The NFT collection is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain and the firm expects to drop new tokens each year. In addition to its NFT series, it is also believed that McDonald’s is looking to expand its vast restaurant chain into the metaverse.



According to the 10 trademarks that Mcdonald’s has since filed for approval, the firm aims to offer a “virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods”. Moreover, this will allegedly be in conjunction with a home delivery service. How far management at Mcdonald’s decides to take its metaverse venture remains to be seen.

However, irrespective of how its NFT and metaverse journey plays out, Mcdonald’s is still a top-rated blue-chip stock that is worth considering for your portfolio nonetheless. Over the prior years, this strong and stable global brand has seen its share price increase by nearly 90%. This is in addition to a running dividend yield of 2.2%, based on prices as of writing.





The final company to consider from our list of top NFT stocks for 2022 is Nike. In a nutshell, Nike recently displayed its appetite to enter the NFT and metaverse industries through its purchase of RTFKT Studios. For those unaware, RTFKT Studios is a leading designer of show NFTs – all of which can be worn, bought, and sold in the metaverse.

RTFKT Studios has already had great success with its virtual sneaker collections, with Elon Musk himself buying a pair for over $90,000. And, with Nike acquiring RTFKT Studios in its entirety, it is likely only a matter of time before the firm starts marketing its digital NFT series. When you consider just how much brand loyalty Nike enjoys, its NFT division could be very successful.



If you share this sentiment, you will be investing in a stock that has generated returns of nearly 130% in the prior five years. The past 12 months have been slightly challenging for Nike, with its stocks dropping in value by 6%. Nonetheless, we like that Nike also offers a consistent dividend, which, as of writing, is offering a running yield of nearly 1%.





Put simply, NFT stocks are public companies that in one way, shape, or form are involved in the non-fungible token scene. And, for those unaware, non-fungible tokens are digital assets that operate on top of the blockchain protocol.

However, unlike traditional digital assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum, one NFT is unique from the next. And as such, this enables content creators to represent the value of a product or brand in digital format.

As a prime example, we mentioned earlier that Mcdonald’s has since released an NFT that allows token holders to own a virtual version of a McRib burger. Then you have Heineken and its Silver edition, which is a virtual beer NFT available in the Decentraland metaverse.



With that being said, all of the 10 companies from our list of the best NFT stocks are not exclusively involved in this growing industry. This means that instead of investing in pureplay stocks, you will be purchasing shares in companies that specialize in business lines outside of NFTs. That is to say, NFTs represent a very small segment of what the stock does.

This is actually beneficial from an investment perspective for a number of reasons.

In comparison, if you were to invest in the likes of eBay, Heineken, or Nike – these established firms have solid business models and are dominant in their respective industries.

As such, the risks of investing in high-grade NFT stocks are somewhat modest.

Choosing top NFT stocks for your portfolio is no easy feat. Not only do you need to assess how the stock in question plans to interact and engage with the NFT arena – but how its shares weigh up as a viable investment prospect.

It would also be wise to consider conventional investment fundamentals when searching for the best NFT stocks – such as its recent share performance and whether or not there is a dividend policy in place.

We explain these concepts in more detail in the sections below so that you give yourself the best chance possible of backing stocks with a solid vision in this space.

The first thing to look at is how your chosen stocks are involved – or looking to get involved, with the NFT industry. At one end of the spectrum, you have platforms like Coinbase – which will enable content creators to mint their own NFTs. Coinbase will also host a marketplace that will enable buyers and sellers to trade NFTs from the comfort of home.

You then have firms like Heineken, Mcdonald’s, Mattel, and Hasbro – all of which have launched NFTs that represent products that the respective business makes. For instance, Mattel has launched a Barbie and Hot Wheels NFT series. In the case of Hasbro, the firm has minted and launched NFTs linked to its Power Rangers brand.



Another way to gain exposure to this industry is by investing in Cloudflare, which allows token holders to upload their NFT collections to the cloud. Ultimately, there are many angles that established companies can take to gain exposure to NFTs, so this is something to research thoroughly before proceeding.

When companies invest in new and unproven markets like the NFT space, this often requires a significant capital injection. And as such, in order to select the best NFT stocks for your portfolio, it’s a good idea to assess the balance sheet of your chosen companies.

For example, established blue-chip stocks like Mcdonald’s and Nike have robust balance sheets with highly sufficient free cash flow levels. This means that they can gain exposure to the NFT scene without needing to dip into much-needed resources.

On the other hand, you then have NFT stocks like Mattel.

Although this established company has been a publicly-traded stock since 1960, the firm has less than $750 million worth of free cash flow – which is a 4% drop year-on-year as per its most recent earnings report.

As such, Mattel will invariably have less resources to amplify its NFT division.

When you buy NFT stocks, the overarching objective is to make money in the long run. And in order to do this, you will need to see the value of your chosen NFT stocks increase.

Although past performance is not a surefire indicator of future returns, exploring the recent share price history of an NFT stock is a great way to make an informed decision.

On the other hand, you then have NFT stocks like Hasbro, which are down 12% over the prior 12 months. Returns for Draftkings shareholders over the past year are even worse – with a stock price decline of more than 70%.

Another way that you will make money from an NFT stock investment is if the firm pays dividends.

As noted earlier, although Hasbro has seen its share price dip recently, it is still one of the best NFT stocks for dividends. Once again, the firm is offering a running dividend yield of 3.3% as of writing, which is attractive for income seekers.

Many of the other NFT stocks that we have discussed today have no dividend program in place – so this is something to consider before proceeding.

To reiterate, by investing in NFT stocks, you are not investing in pureplay companies. This means that NFTs will play a minute role in the firm’s business objectives.

Nonetheless, by becoming a shareholder in an NFT stock, you are still gaining exposure to this space. As such, in the sections below, we will explore whether or not NFT stocks represent a viable long-term addition to your portfolio.

Many market commentators argue that NFTs are nothing but a fad. However, this sentiment was also prominent many years after Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were first launched.

For example, according to Reuters, total NFT sales in 2021 amounted to $25 billion.

This was up from just under $95 million from the prior year. As such, year-on-year growth in 2021 amounted to a remarkable 25,000%.

It goes without saying that you should avoid underestimating the power that celebrity endorsements can have for a new and emerging technology like NFTs.

In the case of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, for example, this digital token remained on the sidelines until early 2021. However, when Elon Musk began endorsing the project, the value of Dogecoin skyrocketed by more than 10,000% in a matter of months.



And, as we mentioned earlier, NFTs have received similar interest from a whole host of celebrities. In fact, not only have a number of celebrities shown interest by purchasing NFTs like the Bored Ape Yacht Club series, but some have gone one step further by launching their own collection.

Snoop Dogg, for instance, has released an NFT drop that gives ownership to some of his early recordings. Other celebrities that have dropped their own NFT collection include Paris Hilton, Grimes, and Lindsay Lohan.

Ultimately, as more and more celebrities get involved with NFTs – whether that’s by owning tokens or creating their own collection, this will ensure that the space remains relevant in the mainstream media.

The 10 companies that made our list of the best NFT stocks all attract a multi-billion dollar market capitalization on the NYSE or NASDAQ exchange.

In many cases, some of the NFT stocks discussed today are highly established enterprises that have dominated their relevant industries for many decades – such as Mcdonald’s and Nike. And as such, this gives the global NFT space legitimacy.

This in itself can encourage new investors to enter the NFT scene, which ultimately, is what the industry needs to grow in the coming years.

Before you elect to buy NFT stocks, you should also consider the risks discussed in the sections below.

The first risk to consider before you invest in NFT stocks is that the value of non-fungible tokens is subjective. For instance, we mentioned earlier that a number of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs have since sold in the open marketplace for more than $1 million.

Although this indicates that there are people willing to pay significant amounts of capital for trending NFTs, there is no knowing whether sales of this magnitude will be short-lived.

Another factor that we briefly covered earlier is that there are no pureplay NFT stocks in the market. Although this means that you can invest in NFTs without being overexposed to this niche space, the industry is likely to become very oversaturated in the coming years.



After all, more and more traditional companies are announcing plans to engage with the NFT and metaverse scenes. This means that you likely won’t get enough exposure to NFTs simply by investing in stocks. For example, the fact that Mcdonald’s has released a McRib NFT will likely have no relevance to its share price value.

If you’ve got a higher appetite for risk, then you might be in the market for NFT penny stocks. These are stocks with exposure to the NFT industry that trade at below $5 per share.

The best NFT penny stocks that we identified can be found below:

Penny stocks – especially those involved in the unproven NFT industry, can be extremely volatile and speculative. As such, never invest more than you can afford to lose.

In order to add the best NFT stocks to your portfolio today – you need to have an account with an online broker that lists your chosen companies.

To determine where to buy stocks for this purpose – we found that eToro is the best option in the market.

Here’s why:

All of the 10 companies from our list of the best NFT stocks for 2022 can be bought and sold with ease at eToro. In fact, it shouldn’t take you more than five minutes to open a verified account, deposit some funds, and buy your chosen NFT stocks. To get the ball rolling with this broker, US clients are required to deposit just $10.

Best of all, US clients are not charged any deposit fees. You can choose from a wide range of payment methods – including Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, ACH, and a domestic bank wire. Moreover, you can even fund your NFT stock purchases with e-wallets like Paypal, Neteller, and WebMoney.

When you have funds in your newly created eToro account, you can proceed to buy NFT stocks on a commission-free basis. And, you only need to risk $10 per NFT stock, as eToro supports fractional shares. This will be of particular use if you are looking to diversify across all of the 10 NFT stocks discussed today and you’re on a budget.



What we also like about eToro is that its commission-free pricing model not only applies to US-listed stocks but to many international exchanges too. This includes NFT stocks from the UK, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Germany, Amsterdam, and more. Crucially, unlike other US-based brokers, you won’t be charged a premium to invest in foreign shares.

This is also the case when you invest in ETFs – all of which are commission-free on the eToro platform. If you’re also looking to diversify into other emerging markets, eToro also offers plenty of metaverse stocks. In fact, you can also invest in cryptocurrency tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Decentraland.



In addition to being able to invest in stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies on a DIY basis, eToro also gives you access to copy and social trading tools. The former allows you to trade passively by automatically copying the portfolio of an experienced investor. The latter enables you to publicly communicate with other eToro users, ‘Like’ messages, and even add users to your friend list.

Another popular feature offered by the eToro platform is its user-friendly mobile app. Available on iOS and Android, this allows you to buy and sell NFT stocks on the move. We also like the fact that eToro is heavily regulated for your safety. For instance, the broker is approved to offer its services in the US. It also holds licenses with the FCA, ASIC, and CySEC.





To conclude this guide, we will now explain how to invest in NFT stock at eToro without paying any commission. This walkthrough should take you no more than a few minutes from start to finish.

You can easily open an eToro account from the comfort of home. First, click on the ‘Join Now’ button and enter your preferred username and password.

After entering your email address and agreeing to the broker’s terms and conditions, click on the ‘Create Account’ button.



On the next page, you will be asked to enter some personal information – such as your name, nationality, and home address.

You will also need to upload a copy of your government-issued document to complete the eToro registration process. US clients can choose from a passport, driver’s license, or state ID card.

Now you can make a deposit into your eToro account. US clients must meet a minimum deposit of just $10.



To deposit funds instantly, choose from a debit/credit card or e-wallet. Assuming that your selected payment type is denominated in US dollars, no deposit fees will be charged.

If you know which NFT stock you want to buy you can just type the name of the company into the search bar.



In our example above, we are searching for eBay – which came out to be the overall best NFT stock to buy today.

You will now need to enter the amount of capital that you wish to invest in your chosen NFT stock.



This can be any amount from $10 upwards – which is what we have specified in our example above.

To place your investment, click ‘Open Trade’. eToro will then add your NFT stocks to your portfolio.

There are many established companies from a variety of sectors that have since entered the NFT space. And by investing in such companies, you can gain exposure to NFTs indirectly and in a risk-averse manner.

Once you know which stock NFTs you want to buy, you can complete your purchase at eToro commission-free. This popular trading site supports fee-free debit/credit card payments – so investing shouldn’t take more than five minutes.







If you’re wondering what is an NFT stock, these are companies that enable you to invest in the non-fungible token industry through traditional equities. In most cases, you will be investing in companies that are loosely exploring NFTs, so you won’t be required to take on too much risk.

You can buy stock NFTs from an online broker that supports your chosen companies. eToro gives you access to all of the companies that made our list of the best NFT stocks for 2022.

Yes, if you like the look of a company that is invested in the NFT space, you can invest in the firm by purchasing its stocks. .

We found that the overall best NFT stock for 2022 is eBay. The firm has since expanded its online marketplace to include NFT sales.

The best online broker to buy NFT stocks is eToro. In choosing this platform, you can buy NFT stocks at 0% commission in fractional amounts of $10 or more.

If you’re wondering what are the best NFT stocks, consider the likes of eBay, Nike, McDonald’s, Draftkings, and Hasbro.

This article was written for Business 2 Community by Kane Pepi.

Kane Pepi is an experienced financial and cryptocurrency writer with over 2,000+ published articles, guides, and market insights in the public domain.

