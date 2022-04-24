Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models – MacRumors

Apple today began selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models in the United States for the first time since the devices were released in late 2020.



In the United States, only the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are available refurbished right now, with no iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max models to choose from at this time. A variety of colors and storage capacities are available for delivery or scheduled pickup at select Apple Store locations.

As usual, the refurbished iPhones are discounted by around 15 percent compared to the equivalent brand new models. For example, an unlocked iPhone 12 with 64GB of storage is available for $619 through Apple’s refurbished store in the United States, whereas Apple currently sells the same model for $729 brand new.

The refurbished iPhone 12 models are all unlocked and SIM-free. All refurbished iPhones come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a new white box that includes all manuals and a USB-C to Lightning cable. All refurbished iPhones are covered by Apple’s standard one-year warranty and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Apple says its refurbished products are thoroughly tested and cleaned, and in our view, they are virtually indistinguishable from brand new Apple products.

