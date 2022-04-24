Toyota to use new paint removal technology to 'dress up' cars – Nikkei Asia

More than 100 colors available to make older vehicles look brand new

NAGOYA — Toyota Motor announced new paint removal technology that will enable the automaker to provide an added service by next year. The technology will make it possible to “dress up” cars. The body can be repainted with one of more than 100 colors chosen by the customer. The new coat also can be stripped off, allowing the original paint job to shine again, Toyota says.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

source