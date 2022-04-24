iPhone 14 Could Start With Much Less Storage, Sketchy Rumor Claims – MacRumors

The iPhone 14 could start with a significantly smaller amount of storage, according to a questionable recent report.



Apple is said to be planning to launch four iPhone 14 models in September 2022, including a 6.1-inch “‌iPhone 14‌,” 6.7-inch “‌iPhone 14‌ Max,” 6.1-inch “iPhone 14 Pro,” and 6.7-inch “‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max.” In a research note with Haitong International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, analyst Jeff Pu said that the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ models will start with just 64GB of storage.

Currently, the iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini lineup starts with 128GB of storage, with additional configurations for 256GB and 512GB of storage. A reduction of the entry-level storage offering seems quite unlikely given users often push for more storage, rather than less. Apple could use a smaller starting storage quantity to offer the entry-level ‌iPhone 14‌ at a lower price, but it is unclear if the change is linked to any potential price reductions. Nevertheless, the rumor should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt.

In a more likely claim, Pu said that the two “Pro” models will be equipped with 8GB of memory. This would be a significant increase from the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro’s 6GB of memory.

While 8GB of memory for the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ sounds fairly plausible, other ‌iPhone 14‌ specifications forecasted by Pu seem less likely, such as the claim that all four ‌iPhone 14‌ models will feature 120Hz displays. Apple has historically reserved high-refresh rate displays for high-end devices only, and reliable display industry analyst Ross Young said earlier this year that the standard ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Max models will stick with 60Hz displays.

Combined with the questionable suggestion that Apple will cut the entry-level storage option for the ‌iPhone 14‌, Pu’s report seems to be a mixed picture, which broadly lines up with his track record with Apple rumors. For example, he accurately claimed that 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models with mini-LED displays would launch in 2021, but he was incorrect about HomePods with 3D sensing cameras launching in 2019.

