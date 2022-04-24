Huge Apple iPhone 14 Camera Upgrade Leaks Again – Forbes

This year’s iPhone 14 Pro smartphones are due for a massive camera upgrade according to the latest available information.

The news is revealed in a report from the research company TrendForce, which claims an all-new 48-megapixel camera is to debut in Apple’s 2022 iPhone 14 Pro flagships. This corroborates a previous leak from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who further predicts a much-improved iPhone zoom lens for 2023.

The move, according to the TrendForce report, forms part of a growing trend towards higher-resolution sensors which is expected to leave 12-megapixel main cameras with only 15% of the market share in 2022.

Sensors of between 13 and 48 megapixels occupied more than half of all main smartphone cameras in 2021, whereas sensors of between 49 and 64 megapixels are expected to power 23% of main cameras in 2022.

According to Dxomark, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s generally excellent camera scores fail to make the top of the charts, largely due to its zoom performance. The new 48-megapixel sensor would help boost digital zoom capabilities while also enabling cutting-edge 8K video recording modes and improving overall image quality. A significant improvement in zoom performance would therefore offer the potential to propel the iPhone to the top of global smartphone camera rankings.

