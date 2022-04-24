Connect with us

News

Huge Apple iPhone 14 Camera Upgrade Leaks Again - Forbes
Advertisement

News

iPhone SE 3 specs and price just tipped by leaker - Tom's Guide

News

One Year on Mars: Celebrate with the Perseverance Team – NASA Mars Exploration - NASA Mars Exploration

News

Here’s how to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Duo 2 and other devices - USA TODAY

News

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions, 2 Altcoins to Watch: Analyst - Business Insider

News

Huge Apple iPhone 14 Camera Upgrade Leaks Again – Forbes

Published

2 days ago

on

wp header logo 175 scaled

This year’s iPhone 14 Pro smartphones are due for a massive camera upgrade according to the latest available information.
This year’s iPhone 14 Pro smartphones are due for a massive camera upgrade according to the latest … [+] available information.
The news is revealed in a report from the research company TrendForce, which claims an all-new 48-megapixel camera is to debut in Apple’s 2022 iPhone 14 Pro flagships. This corroborates a previous leak from industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who further predicts a much-improved iPhone zoom lens for 2023.
The move, according to the TrendForce report, forms part of a growing trend towards higher-resolution sensors which is expected to leave 12-megapixel main cameras with only 15% of the market share in 2022.
Sensors of between 13 and 48 megapixels occupied more than half of all main smartphone cameras in 2021, whereas sensors of between 49 and 64 megapixels are expected to power 23% of main cameras in 2022.
According to Dxomark, the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s generally excellent camera scores fail to make the top of the charts, largely due to its zoom performance. The new 48-megapixel sensor would help boost digital zoom capabilities while also enabling cutting-edge 8K video recording modes and improving overall image quality. A significant improvement in zoom performance would therefore offer the potential to propel the iPhone to the top of global smartphone camera rankings.
Follow @paul_monckton on Instagram

source

Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement