News
Apple Working to Bring More Financial Services In-House – Bloomberg
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
Zimbabwe’s President Warns Banks Could Be Stripped of Licenses
Foxconn’s Key iPhone Plant Operating in Locked-Down China Region
As Musk Bids For Twitter, His Fight to Tweet Freely Hits Snag
Ukraine Latest: Russia’s Donbas Advance Meet Strong Resistance
Former Editor Says Boris Johnson Cost Magazine £4,000 in Parking Fines
BlackRock’s Rieder Counsels Patience as Stocks and Bonds Sag
Helicopters to East Hampton Cost 30% More After New Airport Rule
‘I’m a Legend’: Fury Retains Heavyweight Belt in Final Fight
Female Artists Dominate the Venice Biennale for 1st Time
Branding Wealth Management for the Averagely Affluent
The Coming Russian Struggle for New Markets for Its Oil
Have Britain’s Tories Been in Power Too Long?
Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Big Miss
How WALL-E Predicted the Future
Alzheimer’s Trials Exclude Black Patients at ‘Astonishing’ Rate
Transgender MP Tells Young People Not to ‘Wait as Long as I’ve Waited’
LA Sees ‘Steep’ 56% Increase in Homeless Deaths During Pandemic
Social-Emotional Learning Is Next Classroom Target After Critical Race Theory
China Promotes Coal in Setback for Efforts to Cut Emissions
10 of 26 People From Sunken Japan Tour Boat Confirmed Dead
Free Public Transit Is Not a Climate Policy
How Cities Became Accidental Wildlife Havens
California Slow to Sell Housing Bonds as Homelessness Worsens
Binance Recovers Stolen, Disguised Crypto Loot From Mega Hack
U.S. Crypto-Mining Company Sells Gear Stuck in Russia to Avoid Sanction
Crypto’s Use for Humanitarian Aid Limited, U.S. Official Says
Mark Gurman
Apple Inc. is developing its own payment processing technology and infrastructure for future financial products, part of an ambitious effort that would reduce its reliance on outside partners over time, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
A multiyear plan would bring a wide range of financial tasks in-house, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public. That includes payment processing, risk assessment for lending, fraud analysis, credit checks and additional customer-service functions such as the handling of disputes.