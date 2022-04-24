iPhone 14 Pro: Everything We Know – MacRumors

Subscribe for regular MacRumors news and future iPhone 14 Pro info.

Each fall, Apple introduces new iPhone models, and 2022 will be no exception. We’re expecting four new iPhones in 6.1 and 6.7-inch sizes. Two of those iPhones will be standard, more affordable models called the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, while the other two will be the higher-end “Pro” models called the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In this roundup, we have all the details on what to expect from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and you can also check out our iPhone 14 rumor roundup for a complete overview of all four iPhone models, including the more affordable options.

As with the iPhone 13 Pro lineup, in 2022, we are expecting a 6.1-inch “iPhone 14 Pro” and a 6.7-inch “iPhone 14 Pro Max.” Rumors suggest there will be some major design differences between the iPhone 14 Pro models and the standard iPhone 14 models because Apple is introducing changes to the Face ID camera.

Instead of a notch, the iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to include two display cutouts. A pill-shape cutout will house the Face ID dot projector and other Face ID components, and a second circular cutout will accommodate the front-facing camera. The non-Pro models are expected to continue to have a standard notch.

The iPhone 14 Pro models could have a titanium chassis, which would be an upgrade from the stainless steel used for the iPhone 13 Pro. Titanium would also set the iPhone 14 Pro apart from the iPhone 14 models that are expected to continue to use an aluminum chassis.

There are camera improvements coming to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is expected to introduce a 48-megapixel camera and 8K video recording capabilities. There could also be some improvements to the telephoto lens, and we may see a better Ultra Wide camera. The 48-megapixel Wide camera, the telephoto lens improvements, and the LiDAR Scanner will continue to be Pro-only features. As for the front-facing camera, all models could get an improved lens with a wider aperture and autofocus capabilities.

In addition to receiving camera improvements and notch changes not coming to the iPhone 14 models, rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro models could get an updated A16 chip while the non-Pro models continue to use the A15 chip in the current iPhone 13 lineup.

Apple is expected to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G chip, which is the first 10-gigabit 5G modem with faster connectivity speeds and connectivity improvements. Alongside the X65, Apple is expected to introduce new satellite-based emergency features that will let users send texts in emergency situations and report accidents with no cellular coverage.

Note: See an error in this roundup or want to offer feedback? Send us an email here.

Apple is doing away with the notch for some of the iPhone 14 models, and rumors suggest it’s the Pro models that will get the notchless design.

Rather than a notch, Apple is going to go with a smaller set of cutouts on the display. Originally, rumors said that Apple would introduce a single circular hole-punch cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera, but subsequent information indicates there won’t be a single cutout — Apple is likely adding two.



Display analyst Ross Young expects to see both a pill-shaped cutout and a circular cutout. The circular cutout will likely house the front camera, and the pill-shaped cutout will include the Face ID hardware and possibly other components. Leaked images on Chinese social networking site Weibo says the round cutout will measure in at 5.631mm.



Apple may also be planning to put some of the Face ID hardware under the iPhone’s display, which will cut down on the sizes of the cutouts that are needed and will leave more available screen space on the front of the device, but it’s not yet clear if this will happen.

Both analyst Ross Young and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman have said that Apple is working on an under-display Face ID solution, but there’s a chance that it will not be ready for use in 2022 devices.

Barclays analysts claim that Apple is planning to adopt a laser-based time-of-flight architecture for Face ID that would allow for substantial changes to be introduced to the front-facing TrueDepth camera array, and other rumors point to a unibody lens design for a reduction in the size of the front camera module.

A schematic leaked in February allegedly shows the display setup of the iPhone 14 Pro and claims to provide a look at the actual size of the two cutouts that will replace the notch. It is not clear if this design is accurate as display analyst Ross Young previously suggested the pill-shaped cutout will be centered in the middle of the display, while the schematic shows an off-center design.



Schematics said to depict the iPhone 14 Pro models leaked in March, and suggest that it will have a slightly thicker design and a more prominent camera bump.



Based on the schematics, iPhone 14 Pro Max will be 77.58mm wide, which is nearly identical to the 13 Pro Max’s width of 78.1mm. It will measure in at 160.7mm high, the same height as the 13 Pro Max, and it is expected to be 7.85mm thick, just a bit thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro Max at 7.65mm.

The camera bump will be 4.17mm thick, up from 3.60mm in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The size of the camera bump is also expected to expand about 5 percent in each direction, going from the current width of 35.01mm to 36.73mm and height of 36.24mm to 38.21mm. The larger camera bump will accommodate the 48-megapixel camera that Apple is going to add to the device.



As for the iPhone 14 Pro, it is expected to measure in at 71.45mm wide and 147.46mm tall, identical to the iPhone 13 Pro. It is expected to be 7.85mm thick with a more prominent camera bump.

The two iPhone 14 Pro models will continue to support 120Hz ProMotion display technology, and rumors suggest ProMotion is likely to continue to be a feature limited to the more expensive iPhone models. Though some rumors have suggested that 120Hz refresh rates could be added to all iPhone 14 models, display Analyst Ross Young believes that this is isn’t going to happen because of display availability issues.



Apple is sourcing LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 14 Pro models to allow for 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates. Though Samsung supplied the OLED panels that Apple used for the iPhone 13 Pro models, Apple is planning to also source some displays from LG Display and BOE in 2022.

The iPhone 14 Pro could feature significantly rounder corners to match the new larger rear camera array, according to Apple concept graphic renderer Ian Zelbo. Zelbo cross referenced CAD renders and dimensions, schematics, and images of accessory production models to arrive at this conclusion.



All of these iPhone 14 Pro leaks have featured a device with a larger corer radii for a more rounded front and rear appearance compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. This new, more rounded design would be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max appears to have the same radii as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The more rounded corners on the 14 Pro are necessary to accommodate the camera changes.



There will be no 5.4-inch iPhone in 2022 because Apple is doing away with the “mini” line following lackluster sales. The iPhone 13 mini will be the last of the mini phones, and going forward, Apple is expected to focus on larger-sized iPhones in the range of 6.1 to 6.7 inches for its flagship devices.

We’re expecting a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, with the larger 6.7-inch iPhone replacing the mini model.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could come in purple, according to an unverified rumor. Though unconfirmed the rumor suggests that both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will be available in a purple shade that has a unique finish that shifts tone based on lighting conditions.



Apple has used the same color for the standard iPhone and Pro models before, but typically in different shades, so that could be what we see in 2022 if the purple rumor is accurate. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max are rumored to be available in black, white, blue, red, and purple, while the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max will allegedly come in graphite, gold, silver, and purple.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models could come with a high-end titanium alloy chassis design, according an investors report from JP Morgan Chase. Apple has used titanium for the Apple Watch, but this would mark the first time that the material has been used for an iPhone.

Titanium is more scratch resistant and it’s stronger than both steel and aluminum, plus it’s more corrosion resistant.

Starting in 2022, high-end iPhone models are likely to adopt a vapor chamber thermal system, which Apple is said to be “aggressively testing.” The VC thermal system will be required for the high-end iPhones due to their stronger computing power and faster 5G connection speeds. There are already smartphones from companies like Samsung, Razer, and LG that use vapor chamber cooling technology, which is used to keep a device cooler when it is under heavy stress.

It is unclear if the vapor chamber thermal system will meet Apple’s high requirements, but Apple is working on improving it and high-end models could adopt it in the near future.

Alleged CAD renders said to depict the iPhone 14 Pro show off the pill-shaped and circular cutouts that will replace the notch. The renders show a small pill-shaped notch at the left of the display, with a small circular cutout to the right of it. The speaker grille will remain in the top bezel od the device.



The rear of the iPhone looks similar to the iPhone 13 Pro, which is not in line with rumors that have suggested a flush camera bump with no protrusion.



The iPhone 14 Pro Max could feature bezels that are around 20 percent smaller than the bezels around the iPhone 13 Pro Max, based on CAD renders that surfaced in April. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will allegedly have bezels that are 1.95mm thick, down from the 2.42mm bezels of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.



A photo that allegedly depicts molds of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 models surfaced in April, giving us a clearer look at the sizes of the upcoming devices. The molds are likely designed for use in case production, but they do appear to be in line with the rumors that we’ve heard about the iPhone 14 so far.



There is no iPhone 14 mini, with Apple offering two 6.1-inch iPhones and two 6.7-inch iPhones. As rumored, the camera bumps are about five percent larger.

The 2022 iPhones could see improvements to the Ultra Wide camera, and Apple is expected to introduce improvements to the telephoto and wide-angle lens on iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says says that Apple will upgrade the telephoto camera from a 6-element lens to a 7-element lens.



Kuo also believes that the 2022 Pro iPhone models will feature a 48-megapixel Wide camera, which would be a major improvement over the current 12-megapixel camera, and 8K video recording capabilities that will allow iPhone-recorded videos displayed on an 8K display or TV to provide “a better user experience.”

The 48-megapixel camera rumored for the iPhone 14 Pro models will also be able to take 12-megapixel shots, likely through a process known as pixel-binning. Pixel binning merges data from multiple smaller pixels on the camera’s image sensor into one “super-pixel” for improved low-light sensitivity.

With this feature, the iPhone 14 Pro models may be able to take full 48-megapixel photos in situations with good lighting, but when lighting is poor, it will use the pixel binning process for a higher-quality 12-megapixel photo that takes advantage of the 48-megapixel lens.

The Wide camera in the iPhone 14 could feature a 21 percent larger sensor with smaller pixels, which would provide more detail to photos. The information comes from an unverified Weibo account, so it should be viewed with some skepticism.

If accurate, the report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro’s Wide camera pixels will be smaller, coming in at 1.22µm. This is a reduction of 0.68µm compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Sony is expected to supply the sensor, and it will feature the same “Focus Pixels” feature that Apple has offered for years.

The camera’s sensor is said to be 1/1.3-inches in size, a 21.2 percent increase over the 1/1.65-inches sensor of the Wide camera on the iPhone 13 Pro and and iPhone 13 Pro Max. A larger sensor will allow the lens to capture more light, and this sensor is expected to result in a larger rear camera array.

All of the iPhone 14 models coming this year are expected to feature an upgraded front camera with a wider f/1.9 aperture and autofocus capabilities. A wider aperture would let more light to pass through the lens to reach the sensor for sharper, crisper photos and improved depth of field. The autofocus improvements would improve focus during video calls.

New iterations of the iPhone typically come with an updated A-series chip, but Apple might deviate from standard operating procedure this year. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, only the iPhone 14 Pro models will get a new and faster A16 chip.

Kuo says that the standard iPhone 14 models will continue to use the same A15 Bionic that’s in the iPhone 13 models, marking a significant differentiation between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones in 2022.

The A16 chip designed for the iPhone 14 Pro models will reportedly be built on TSMC’s “NP4” process, which the company says is the third major enhancement of the 5-nanometer family.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will feature 6GB RAM, which is the same amount of RAM available in the iPhone 13 Pro models. Rumors out of the Chinese supply chain suggest the iPhone 14 Pro models will offer 8GB RAM to match the Samsung Galaxy S22, but Apple doesn’t often arbitrarily implement features to match competing devices.

Apple is working on a crash detection feature for the iPhone and the Apple Watch, which could come out in 2022. It will use sensors like the accelerometer to detect car accidents when they occur by measuring a spike in gravitational force.

When a car crash is detected, the iPhone or the Apple Watch would automatically dial emergency services to get help. Since it’s planned for 2022, this could be a feature designed for the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8, though it’s not likely to be limited to those devices. It will be an expansion of the Fall Detection feature that’s in existing Apple Watch and iPhone models.

The iPhone 14 models will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 modem, which is the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G modem and antenna system for smartphones.

Taiwan’s Economic Daily News has suggested that Apple has ordered 5G radio frequency (RF) chips from TSMC, with Apple using its own technology instead of chips from Samsung.

The chips are allegedly manufactured on TSMC’s 6-nanometer process, which offers a smaller package with lower power consumption. This could perhaps lead to better battery life when using 5G technology, along with support for WiFi 6E.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 enables some satellite connectivity features, and alongside the modem, Apple plans to implement satellite-based emergency features that will let users to send texts in emergency situations and report major emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage.

Emergency Message via Satellite will let users text emergency services and contacts using a satellite network when there is no cellular or WiFi signal available. It will be a new communications protocol alongside SMS and iMessage, and it will feature gray message bubbles. Message length will be restricted.

Another feature will let users report major emergencies like plane crashes and fires using satellite networks. These features are still in development and will launch in 2022 at the earliest.

The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature WiFi 6E connectivity, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that WiFi 6E will offer the high-speed wireless transmissions necessary for AR and VR experiences, and it is also expected to be used in the mixed reality headset that could come out in 2022.

WiFi 6E takes advantage of the 6GHz band in addition to the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands to increase bandwidth and cut down on interference, while also offering the performance boost and low latency provided by the WiFi 6 specification.

With the iPhone 13 Pro models, Apple added a new 1TB storage tier, and rumors suggest that with the iPhone 14 upgrade, Apple could increase that even further to 2TB. This rumor comes from a source that’s not always accurate, however, so it should be viewed with some skepticism until backed up by another more reliable source.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models may launch without a physical SIM slot, with Apple transitioning to an eSIM-only design. Apple is allegedly advising major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by 2022, which suggests some iPhone 14 models may be the first to come without a SIM slot.

With the iPhone 13, Apple provided some models without a nano-SIM in the box, with cellular plans instead being able to be activated using eSIM. An eSIM allows for cellular plans to be added to a device without using a nano-SIM.

eSIM functionality is not available in all countries, so iPhones sold in some areas will need to continue to offer a nano-SIM slot. In countries where a SIM-free iPhone is available, it may be optional, with consumers still able to choose a version with a SIM. There are more than 60 countries that support eSIM, with a list available on Apple’s website.

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 14 models at an event that’s likely to be held in September 2022, if Apple follows previous launch timelines.

Apple supplier Foxconn allegedly began trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro in February, suggesting the device’s design has been finalized.

Apple will launch a total of four flagship iPhones in 2022, and the iPhone 14 Pro models will be sold alongside more affordable iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max devices. For more on what to expect from the entire iPhone 14 lineup, we have a dedicated iPhone 14 roundup with even more information.



