Should I Buy an iPhone 13 in April 2022 or Wait for iPhone 14? – Game Revolution

It’s late April 2022, a little over halfway between the launch of the iPhone 13 in September last year and the suspected launch of the iPhone 14 in fall of this year, so the question of whether to buy an iPhone 13 or wait can be a difficult one. If you don’t already own an iPhone 13, it might be worth holding back until the iPhone 14 is released for its improvements in performance and hardware.

Of course, whether you should wait will depend on your situation and your current iPhone model; that said, here’s some information on the current models for iPhone 13 and the rumors surrounding the iPhone 14 to help you make your decision.



The iPhone 13 released in four different variations: the mini ($699), the standard ($799), the Pro ($999), and the Pro Max ($1,099). All models featured the powerful A15 Bionic chip and much better battery life relative to the iPhone 12. They also have a 12MP TrueDepth front camera that supports a Cinematic mode feature that automatically changes the focus while you’re shooting videos.

Compared to the mini and the regular versions of the iPhone 13, the Pro and Pro Max weigh more but have better rear cameras, a slightly longer battery life, and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz for stronger overall graphical performance.

Still, in terms of bang for your buck, the standard iPhone 13 remains the popular option, and with the supply chain not as encumbered as it was during the iPhone 13’s launch, it’s now easier than before to get your hands on one.

Leaked Image on Weibo

There are numerous rumors swirling around the iPhone 14, beyond the obvious expectations of a faster processor. There is a rumor, however, that the suspected A16 Bionic chip will only make it into the iPhone 14 Pro models. Additionally, the A16 Bionic chip might not be manufactured on a 3nm die, but it will still be an upgrade on the 5nm A15 Bionic if it’s based on a 4nm processor as reported.

It is also expected that the iPhone 13 mini will be the last in the line of “mini” models, as only 3% of iPhone sales in the US were that model for the March quarter of this year. So if you’re looking for a 5.4-inch form factor that might fit your pocket better or an Apple device at a lower price point, you’ll likely need to look at the iPhone 13 mini.

According to an investors report from JP Morgan Chase, the iPhone 14 Pro models will sport an in-display Touch ID and a titanium alloy chassis. Compared to steel and aluminum, titanium is more resistant to corrosion and scratches. In addition, the Pro models are rumored to have notchless design with one pill-shaped cutout for Face ID hardware and a circular cutout for the front camera. They will likely still support 120Hz ProMotion display technology, though it’s unclear if the regular iPhone 14 model might get that too.

