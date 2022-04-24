LG V60 ThinQ is now receiving Android 12 in the US – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Login

23 April 2022

LG Android Firmware Updates

LG may have withdrawn from the smartphone market entirely, but the Korean company has been oddly nice about software support, not wanting to let down its customers. So it announced that it would update select models to Android 12 and even to Android 13, and the rollouts for the Velvet have already started.

And now a new LG device is joining this party. We’re talking about the LG V60 ThinQ in the US, and specifically those units that were sold by T-Mobile. Multiple reports on Reddit have surfaced from people owning this device, and receiving the update to Android 12.

That’s excellent news of course, but it’s also rather odd, since the V60 was on neither of LG’s two lists of eligible devices. It looks like the company just wants to continuously surprise us – and we don’t mind at all.

Anyway, the update’s changelog is short and vague, but you should expect to receive all the goodies that Google packed into the Android 12 release last year, with some LG paint on top. You also get the March 2022 security patch level, which obviously isn’t current, but can we really complain when the company issuing it has called it quits in the smartphone world?

The update’s download size is 1.17GB, so perhaps only grab it from a fast enough network. As always, it’s likely that the rollout is staged, so it may take a few more days until it reaches all of the V60 units still out there in the wild.

