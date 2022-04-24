News
iPhone 13 Pro Max Impressions, 2022 iPhone 14 Redesign Details – Bloomberg
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth
North Korea Could Hold Military Parade Sunday Night, Yonhap Says
HNA Group Says Restructuring Completed After Two Years of Work
As Musk Bids For Twitter, His Fight to Tweet Freely Hits Snag
Ukraine Latest: Swiss Reportedly Veto German Ammo Re-Exports
Former Editor Says Boris Johnson Cost Magazine £4,000 in Parking Fines
BlackRock’s Rieder Counsels Patience as Stocks and Bonds Sag
Helicopters to East Hampton Cost 30% More After New Airport Rule
‘I’m a Legend’: Fury Retains Heavyweight Belt in Final Fight
Female Artists Dominate the Venice Biennale for 1st Time
Branding Wealth Management for the Averagely Affluent
The Coming Russian Struggle for New Markets for Its Oil
Have Britain’s Tories Been in Power Too Long?
Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Big Miss
How WALL-E Predicted the Future
Alzheimer’s Trials Exclude Black Patients at ‘Astonishing’ Rate
Transgender MP Tells Young People Not to ‘Wait as Long as I’ve Waited’
LA Sees ‘Steep’ 56% Increase in Homeless Deaths During Pandemic
Social-Emotional Learning Is Next Classroom Target After Critical Race Theory
China Promotes Coal in Setback for Efforts to Cut Emissions
10 of 26 People From Sunken Japan Tour Boat Confirmed Dead
Free Public Transit Is Not a Climate Policy
How Cities Became Accidental Wildlife Havens
California Slow to Sell Housing Bonds as Homelessness Worsens
Binance Recovers Stolen, Disguised Crypto Loot From Mega Hack
U.S. Crypto-Mining Company Sells Gear Stuck in Russia to Avoid Sanction
Crypto’s Use for Humanitarian Aid Limited, U.S. Official Says
An employee serves a customer in the Apple store on Regent Street in London on Sept. 24.
Mark Gurman
This is the free version of Power On. If you like it, consider subscribing to Bloomberg.com—you'll receive this newsletter several hours earlier and get exclusive access to a Q&A section with me.
This week: My initial thoughts on the iPhone 13 and what it may mean for the iPhone 14. Also: Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. are planning a slew of new devices, and Europe tries to force Apple Inc. to make an iPhone charger change it should have made years ago.