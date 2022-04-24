iPhone 13 Pro Max Impressions, 2022 iPhone 14 Redesign Details – Bloomberg

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth

North Korea Could Hold Military Parade Sunday Night, Yonhap Says

HNA Group Says Restructuring Completed After Two Years of Work

As Musk Bids For Twitter, His Fight to Tweet Freely Hits Snag

Ukraine Latest: Swiss Reportedly Veto German Ammo Re-Exports

Former Editor Says Boris Johnson Cost Magazine £4,000 in Parking Fines

BlackRock’s Rieder Counsels Patience as Stocks and Bonds Sag

Helicopters to East Hampton Cost 30% More After New Airport Rule

‘I’m a Legend’: Fury Retains Heavyweight Belt in Final Fight

Female Artists Dominate the Venice Biennale for 1st Time

Branding Wealth Management for the Averagely Affluent

The Coming Russian Struggle for New Markets for Its Oil

Have Britain’s Tories Been in Power Too Long?

Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Big Miss

How WALL-E Predicted the Future

Alzheimer’s Trials Exclude Black Patients at ‘Astonishing’ Rate

Transgender MP Tells Young People Not to ‘Wait as Long as I’ve Waited’

LA Sees ‘Steep’ 56% Increase in Homeless Deaths During Pandemic

Social-Emotional Learning Is Next Classroom Target After Critical Race Theory

China Promotes Coal in Setback for Efforts to Cut Emissions

10 of 26 People From Sunken Japan Tour Boat Confirmed Dead

Free Public Transit Is Not a Climate Policy

How Cities Became Accidental Wildlife Havens

California Slow to Sell Housing Bonds as Homelessness Worsens

Binance Recovers Stolen, Disguised Crypto Loot From Mega Hack

U.S. Crypto-Mining Company Sells Gear Stuck in Russia to Avoid Sanction

Crypto’s Use for Humanitarian Aid Limited, U.S. Official Says

An employee serves a customer in the Apple store on Regent Street in London on Sept. 24.



This is the free version of Power On. If you like it, consider subscribing to Bloomberg.com—you'll receive this newsletter several hours earlier and get exclusive access to a Q&A section with me.

This week: My initial thoughts on the iPhone 13 and what it may mean for the iPhone 14. Also: Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. are planning a slew of new devices, and Europe tries to force Apple Inc. to make an iPhone charger change it should have made years ago.

source