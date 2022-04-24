UNBELIEVABLE! iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut to give you a discount of $800; check details now – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut: There is a great iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut offer live right now for everyone in the US. Dallas-based popular telecom company AT&T has announced a new offer where it is offering up to $800 discount on the Apple smartphone. This deal will only stand valid for people willing to trade-in their existing device. However, if you are interested in giving in your older smartphone for a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max, then this is a really attractive scheme for you. For reference, the price of iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB variant is $1099. So, with the maximum trade-in benefits, you can take home the smartphone for just $299. Do not miss out on this offer! Read on, to get all the details.

American telecom company AT&T is known for its amazing offers for the latest and the premium smartphones. In this new iPhone 13 Pro Max deal, the company is offering a discount worth $800 with trade-ins. Trade-ins are simple. At the time of receiving the new iPhone, the buyer just needs to mail the older device to the company. Once they receive the new iPhone, they need to mail back the older device in the return package after the delivery person runs a quick check on the older device.The quick check is done to ensure that the phone is in working condition and as per the specifications the buyer mentioned. The entire process will take you just about five minutes.

So, what does one need to do to be eligible for the offer? It’s simple. To be eligible for the offer you either need to get a new connection of AT&T postpaid unlimited voice & data or if you already have it, keep it for the next 36 months. After that, you need to go to its website’s deal page. Choose the color and internal storage variant as per your liking. And then, scroll to the bottom of the page to the ‘Trade in and save’ option. Here, you need to enter your existing device details and that’s it. You will be allotted a trade-in value which can be as high as $800.

There is one caveat, though. It is an EMI plan, so you will be making monthly installments for the device. Without the trade-in you are required to pay $30.56 per month for the 128GB variant, but with maximum benefits, you only have to pay $8.34 a month for the next 36 months. Similarly, if you want the 256GB, 512GB or the 1024GB variant, you’d need to pay $11.12, $16.67 and $22.23 respectively.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71649252221628

source