Shiba Inu coin news: What is Shiberse? Is there a Shib metaverse? – Deseret News

Is Shiba Inu coin joining the metaverse? Yes it is.

Shiba Inu coin — a cryptocurrency based on the Shiba Inu dog meme — is creating its own metaverse called the Shiberse.

The news: The official Shib coin Twitter account tweeted the announcement Monday, saying that there will be a new, immersive space for Shiba fans.

Why it matters: “This announcement has excited the Shiba Inu community and brought a ray of hope amid the market downturn. Social media is flooding with posts about the latest SHIB update and how the upcoming metaverse will change the fortunes of the tokens,” according to MARCA.

State of the market: The overall cryptocurrency market saw a $130 billion drop in value in a 24-hour period. Big crypto tokens such as bitcoins and ether saw massive drops.

Yes, but: Shiba Inu coin rallied a little bit after the drop, jumping 40% from its lows seen earlier in January.

