Apple's iPhone 14 Pro tipped to drop the notch in favour of a hole-punch design – again – Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) – Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models may drop the notch at the top of the display in favour of a hole-punch camera.

That’s according to a fresh take on the recent rumour from Korean outlet The Elec, who – citing anonymous sources – claims that both the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the more subtle display design.

Now seen on plenty of Android phones, with Samsung debuting the design back in 2019, the hole-punch is able to minimise disruption to the display by cutting out a small circle for the front-facing camera.

The site also suggests that the notch will remain for the standard iPhone 14 models, while the flagship Pro line will also retain the 120Hz displays featured in the predecessors.

Interestingly, most of what’s being tipped here actually backs up previous rumours.

Back in September, reliable industry tipster Ming-Chi Kuo indicated the iPhone 14 Pro models would represent the first Apple smartphones to drop the notch and feature a hole-punch camera.

And, later in the month, this was corroborated by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who suggested that iPhone 14 will indeed see a redesign and notch-less Pro models.

Despite the strength growing behind the hole-punch theory, however, it still feels like an incredible departure for Apple to favour another company’s design over their own.

However, it could prove to be a stop-gap design until the company is able to roll out an under-display version of Touch ID and Face ID – also tipped earlier this year.

With the latest iPhone models only just entering the wild, we still have plenty of time for the iPhone 14 picture to develop. Stay tuned for more rumours as they develop.

