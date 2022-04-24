News
Rumor: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro to support the faster WiFi 6E standard – Notebookcheck.net
While cellular data networks around the world are continuing their transition to 5G, there is also progress regarding another important wireless standard. Over the past year, numerous countries and regions around the world have paved the way for the roll out of the WiFi 6E standard by allocating the necessary frequencies in the 6 GHz band. Buyers of the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, which have recently been shown in a beautiful rendered video, may benefit from this technological advancement.
Since the current generation of iPhones (from US$729 on Amazon), despite according rumors, does not support WiFi 6E, the well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo appears to be quite certain that the release of the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in 2022 will finally mark the introduction of WiFi 6E in Apple products. Apple’s rumored VR headset is purportedly also slated to support WiFi 6E, whose lower latencies could prove particularly beneficial for such use cases.
However, the purchase of a new iPhone 14 alone is not enough to enjoy faster WiFi 6E speeds and better latencies. Appropriate networking hardware like a WiFi 6E compatible router is also required, but those devices are fairly scarce, even though flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Asus ROG Phone 5 Pro already support the new standard. Apple’s integration of the latest WiFi technology in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro would most likely speed up the adoption of Wifi 6E significantly.
MacRumors, Image: Waqar Khan
