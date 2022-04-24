Apple Preparing for Expansion of mmWave iPhone 13 Models This Fall – MacRumors

Ahead of what is expected to be a busy fall season with multiple new product launches, Apple is enlisting additional suppliers of mmWave antennas for the iPhone 13, according to a new report from DigiTimes.



5G mmWave technology debuted in the iPhone 12, and compared to traditional sub-6Ghz, mmWave offers significantly faster speeds but is limited in distance. Currently, mmWave ‌iPhone 12‌ models are only available in the United States, but this fall, Apple is planning a larger expansion of mmWave iPhones to more countries worldwide.

mmWave technology has increased in adoption in cities; however, with the ‌iPhone 13‌ expanding the technology to more customers, it may push countries to adopt mmWave infrastructure faster. DigiTimes reports that Apple is planning to boost the ratio of 5G mmWave iPhones to as many as to 60% of its 2021 iPhone lineup, with shipments reaching 90 million units.

Apple is expected to sharply boost the ratio of 5G mmWave devices to 60% of its new iPhone lineup in 2021, with such models estimated to approach 90 million units, the sources said, adding that each mmWave iPhone will require four AiP modules, significantly driving up demand for AiP substrates.

The ‌iPhone 13‌, expected to be announced between September and October, is rumored to include other significant features such as an improved display, improved cameras, and faster performance. Learn more about everything we’re expecting using our guide.

