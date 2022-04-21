Microsoft and partners are building a more sustainable future – The Official Microsoft Blog – Microsoft

News
Apr 21, 2022 Nick Parker – Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions
As we observe Earth Day 2022, we know that protecting the planet is critical, and we are committed to creating a more sustainable future. For Microsoft, sustainability isn’t just an ambition — it’s part of our culture. Our commitments and actions on sustainability are far-reaching and are some of the most ambitious out there. Our goal isn’t just to become more sustainable though, we want to help every organization on the planet to do the same. Organizations around the world need to transition to a net zero, environmentally sustainable future in a short period of time, and our partners are leveraging the Microsoft cloud, Cloud for Sustainability, data and AI to build innovative applications, solutions and services to help customers transform their operations, products, services and supply chains, to facilitate their transition to net zero, and achieve their sustainability goals.
Through the Microsoft #BuildFor2030 Initiative we aim to accelerate innovation and collective impact with our partner ecosystem, helping to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together we can deliver solutions and services that are good for the planet, and good for business. For Earth Day, and every day, we are proud to celebrate some of our partners who are working to build a more sustainable future.
Our partners offer a variety of Microsoft cloud solutions that empower customers to understand, minimize and manage environmental impact, gain operational efficiencies and achieve more responsible supply chain practices:
Our systems integrator and advisory partners are working with companies around the world, applying their deep industry expertise to deliver Microsoft Cloud-powered sustainability solutions and innovative services that help customers drive operational efficiencies, enable business transformation and achieve their sustainability goals:
Our hardware partners deliver innovative devices and demonstrate their commitment to the sustainability of our planet through the examination and optimization of their own operations and by sourcing renewable or ocean-bound plastics into their PCs.
Reusing and recycling has always been important to Microsoft, and increased demand for PCs to meet work and learn-from-anywhere needs has made bringing old devices back to life critical. Millions of PCs and other electronics are being repurposed through the Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) program, in which partners decommission and refurbish PCs and servers and install the latest Windows software. In 2021, 4,855,068 Windows licenses were issued with refurbished computers, equaling enough electricity to power 1,441,524 houses each year. To help support digital inclusion, MAR partners provide the refurbished PCs to nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools and homes.
It will take all of us working together to drive the changes needed to ensure the future of the planet.
The first step is to understand impact, and the Emissions Impact Dashboard can help measure emissions related to Microsoft cloud services. Purchasing partner or Microsoft devices built with sustainability in mind can help people begin to reduce their environmental impact, and Microsoft Sustainable Partners can help organizations measure, model and manage their global operations at scale.
No matter where an organization is in the sustainability journey, our partners’ devices, solutions, and services can help organizations minimize environmental impact, deliver new value, accelerate business transformation and achieve sustainability goals. One company with ambitious commitments, together with an entire ecosystem of partners with ambitious goals, will make a difference around the world!
Let’s recommit to protecting our planet today and every day. This important work represents some of the greatest challenges and biggest opportunities of our lifetime, and the benefits will be tremendous! Learn more about how to advance sustainability initiatives at Microsoft.com/sustainability, and explore partner solutions featured in the Microsoft #BuildFor2030 Initiative.
