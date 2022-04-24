News
iPhone 14: latest news and rumors – T3
Expected release date, price and specs for the new iPhone 14
All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology
Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
While the iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones you can buy right now (like the iPhone 12 before it), focus is now shifting towards what Apple might have planned for the iPhone 14 in terms of the phone’s design and key specs.
With more competition than ever – from the likes of the Galaxy S21 and the Google Pixel 6 – Apple knows it has to work hard to make sure the iPhone keeps up with the pack. From the leaks so far, we’d say the smartphone looks set to do just that.
Here we’re going to round up all the rumors we’ve heard so far, about the iPhone 14 launch date, the iPhone 14 specs, the iPhone 14 design and more besides. Everything we’ve heard so far is included, and we’re adding new info all the time.
All the indications are that the iPhone 14 will take the solid foundations laid down by the iPhone 13 and build on them quite significantly – and it just might be the end for the iconic display notch that has been used by Apple since the iPhone X in 2017.
The iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in September 2022, with a rumored starting price of £779 / $779 for the standard model.
Based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, we’re looking at four different phones – the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max – some of which might ditch the classic display notch.
While the screen sizes could remain the same as last year, it’s rumored that all four iPhone 14s will get 120Hz ProMotion displays for super-smooth visuals, while the rear cameras on the Pro and Pro Max models have been tipped to get 48MP main sensors this time around.
We’ll keep adding info here as new leaks appear, so be sure to check back often.
You don’t need to have a gift for fortune telling to know that the iPhone 14 will most likely appear in September 2022. It’s the month when Apple traditionally unveils its new iPhones – remember that the iPhone 13 made its debut on 14 September 2021.
That said, the iPhone 12 handsets didn’t appear until October 2020, with delays most likely caused by the ongoing pandemic and global chip shortage, both of which put pressure on Apple’s regular supply chain.
Assuming there are no similar difficulties in 2022, it’s almost certain that September 2022 is the month when the iPhone 14 will make its debut, though we’re still waiting on a specific date.
With the iPhone 13, we got the iPhone 13 mini, the standard iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Once again we’re expecting to see four models when the iPhone 14 makes its bow – but there might be some changes.
If the tipsters are right, then we’re going to get a standard iPhone 14 as well as two Pro models: the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Instead of an iPhone 14 mini though, the rumor is that the fourth handset will be an iPhone 14 Max.
Not much is known about this new model at the moment, but going off the name alone, it sounds like it will be a bigger, pricier version of the iPhone 14 – while still coming in at a lower price point than the Pro and the Pro Max.
We have heard a few whispers about how much you might have to spend to get your hands on an iPhone 14, though these prices are by no means confirmed at this stage.
When it comes to the standard iPhone 14, it’s being tipped to start at the same price as the iPhone 13 before it: $799 in the US (or £779 in the UK).
14: $79914 Max: $89914 Pro: $109914 Pro Max: $1199Apple is currently considering this.Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.Will keep you updated.January 9, 2022
The new Max model, meanwhile, is apparently going to set you back a little more, with a starting price of $899. As it’s the first time we’ve seen this model, we don’t have a previous edition to compare it to.
The Pro models are being tipped to get a price increase, with the iPhone 14 Pro apparently going for $1,099 (up from $999 for the iPhone 13 Pro), and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at $1,199 (up from $1,099 the year before).
The big news in terms of the design of the iPhone 14 is that we think it’s going to get rid of the iconic display notch – or at least the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will, if the rumors are true.
The more expensive models will instead feature a circular cutout and a pill-shaped cutout to house the selfie camera, the Face ID technology and so on. An under-display camera will have to wait for another year.
We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let’s see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZJanuary 12, 2022
It’s worth emphasising that this will only apply to the Pro and Pro Max models, based on well-placed sources in the industry, so the notch won’t be going away completely: it’ll still be in place on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max.
Concept artists have been exploring what exactly this pill-shaped cutout might look like, if indeed that is the direction Apple goes in. The video mockup below, put together by talented designer 4RMD, gives you some idea.
The same source has a few ideas when it comes to colours as well, with Silver, Graphite, Gold, Midnight Green, Sierra Blue and Product (RED) the ones predicted for the iPhone 14 range.
What we’re not going to get this time around is a folding iPhone. While it’s thought that Apple does have a foldable smartphone in development at the prototype stage, we’re unlikely to see it break cover in 2022.
One other little snippet of info we’ve heard in terms of design is that the SIM card might be going away. It could be eSIMs only for the iPhone 14 series and future handsets from Apple.
Another potential change possibly in the pipeline is a switch away from Lightning to USB-C for the data and charging port, following the lead of the iPad Pro. If it happens, this might only apply to the Pro and Pro Max models though.
The 6.1-inch display of the iPhone 13.
Four (predicted) iPhone 14 models means four different displays, and in terms of dimensions they may well stay the same: 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
As for the iPhone 14 Max, that’s a brand new model, so we’re not sure exactly what its display dimensions are going to be.
One tidbit we’ve heard is that the 120Hz ProMotion capabilities – currently exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – will be coming to all four iPhone 14 models, for more fluid visuals.
The spec upgrades that the iPhone gets every year are usually fairly straightforward and simple to predict, although nothing is certain until Apple’s official unveiling.
Those in the know say that we should expect a brand new A16 Bionic processor powering all the iPhone models, though how much faster it’s going to be than the A15 Bionic remains to be seen. What’s more, 5G will of course be available on all four iPhone 14 models, as was the case last year.
In terms of RAM, 8GB has been talked about for the iPhone 14 Pro (up from 6GB on the iPhone 13 Pro). Meanwhile another tipster says that every model will get at least 6GB of RAM inside, whereas the standard iPhone 13 had just 4GB.
Internal storage is another area where Apple could well introduce some upgrades. The iPhone 13 series tops out at 1TB of storage, but unconfirmed reports suggest that the maximum could be 2TB for the iPhone 14 (on some models at least).
The iPhone 13 Pro camera.
The iPhone 14 models should be getting something of an upgrade in the camera department compared with their iPhone 13 predecessors, but we’re not fully sure about what that upgrade is likely to be.
A main sensor with 48 megapixels has been talked about for the Pro and Pro Max models, together with a periscope lens that could significantly improve the iPhone’s optical zoom capabilities. That’s a big jump from the 12MP sensor on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
We haven’t heard any leaks around the camera configuration for the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models, but they may well stay with dual-lens rear cameras so they can be sold at a more affordable price.
Apple usually spends a lot of time focusing on camera upgrades at its Apple launch events, so expect the same again with the iPhone 14, with numerous hardware and software improvements likely.
With each passing year, Apple likes to give the iPhone battery life a boost or at least keep it the same as it was on the previous models, and that should be the case again this year – the battery life on the iPhone 14 definitely won’t be a downgrade on the iPhone 13 (the 2021 range of phones offers between 17-28 hours of video playback between charges).
When it comes to battery capacity, we’ve heard the iPhone 14 Pro could come packing a 5,000mAh battery, which is a substantial (and perhaps unlikely) jump up from the 3,095mAh battery capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro.
Apple is usually coy when it comes to revealing the specs of the batteries inside its iPhones, and because it has full control over the software as well as the hardware of its devices, Apple is able to get more battery life out of relatively small battery capacities. Expect that to be the case again in 2022.
There isn’t much mystery when it comes to the software that the iPhone 14 is going to be running: it’ll almost certainly come with iOS 16 out of the box, the follow-up to the iOS 15 release that was pushed out last year.
Up to this point we haven’t heard too much about what iOS 16 might be bringing with it, but Apple usually previews its software refreshes every year at the WWDC developer conference held in June – so watch this space.
After the WWDC unveiling there should be a public iOS 16 beta programme that you can get involved in, should you want to. That will give you early access to all the goodies coming in the next version of the mobile operating system.
Face ID works brilliantly… if your face isn’t covered by a mask. Unfortunately, in 2020 and 2021, mask wearing is on the up for entirely sensible but depressing reasons, and Apple abandoning its fingerprint sensor suddenly feels a bit shortsighted.
In 2022, we’d love the iPhone 14 to bring Touch ID back. There’s talk of an under-screen sensor, but it needn’t be anything that sophisticated if it’s just a backup to Face ID. Something embedded in the power button like on the iPad Air and iPad mini would be just fine for us.
The notch has been part of Apple’s flagship handset look since 2017’s iPhone X, and while it was reduced in the iPhone 13, it’s still an eyesore.
It is, unfortunately, a necessary eyesore for the complex array of tech that makes Face ID work. But it does look like Apple has managed to miniturise it, and early leaks suggest that the iPhone 14 may abandon the notch once and for all. For the Pro model, at least.
One area where Apple is starting to seriously lag behind is in charging speed. The iPhone 13 officially supports up to 20W charging when wired. Though unofficially the iPhone 13 Pro Max goes as high as 27W, that’s still sluggish compared to the market leaders. The OnePlus 9, for example, charges at 65W and even includes a charger in the box.
Funnily enough, one of the big blocks to going faster than that is Apple’s insistence of sticking with its proprietary Lightning cable.
We’re hoping that won’t be forever though, and the EU Commission may see to that at some point, insisting all companies adopt USB-C. Hopefully Apple won’t resist too much, seeing as the company already uses the connectivity on its recent iPad devices.
This is getting into ludicrously optimistic territory at this point, but we’d really love to see the iPhone supporting the Apple Pencil — something Steve Jobs famously ruled out in his lifetime.
But that was before the Pencil even existed, and if the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra can support the S Pen, then surely Apple could give Apple Pencil owners the option to doodle on the smaller screen too?
Dave has over 20 years’ experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.
The 1More Comfobuds Mini come in an equally compact charging case
By Yasmine Crossland • Published 21 April 22
PC players will be thrilled with this bonus add-on
By Matthew Forde • Published 21 April 22
The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has a good screen, an excellent camera system and up to two days of battery life
By Yasmine Crossland • Published 20 April 22
iPhone 14 pricing looks like it is going to be a mixed bag
By Carrie Marshall • Published 19 April 22
Your Samsung Galaxy phone could be a better buy, faster to charge and slightly less annoying too
By Carrie Marshall • Published 8 April 22
Simple things to avoid to get the most from your iPhone
By Carrie Marshall • Last updated 13 April 22
Nothing Phone promises to be just what the Android phone market needs
By Robert Jones • Published 6 April 22
Lots of little changes are going to make a big difference to Apple’s flagship iPhone 14
By Carrie Marshall • Published 6 April 22
Incoming iPhone 14 Pro flagship renders created from latest leaks and rumors
By Robert Jones • Published 5 April 22
The simple things we do that could risk our photos, our privacy and even our phones
By Carrie Marshall • Published 4 April 22
T3 is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street New York, NY 10036