Paint 3D stuck at We are getting the update ready for you – TheWindowsClub

While opening Paint 3D, if you get paint 3D needs an update, We are getting the update ready for you message, and you are unable to open the app; here are some working solutions for you. It appears when you do not update the app for a very long time, and your system tries to download the update automatically. However, if the screen is stuck, the following solutions will bypass it and let you open the app without any error.



Paint 3D needs an update. We are getting the update ready for you.

Paint 3D stuck at We are getting the update ready for you

Check internet connection Install update using Microsoft Store Repair and reset Paint 3D Reinstall Paint 3D

To learn more about these steps, continue reading.

1] Check internet connection

It is the very first thing you need to verify before heading towards other solutions. If you have a ping loss issue or your internet connection is not working due to any reason, it could cause the aforementioned issue while downloading the update. You can also change your internet connection source.

For your information, it takes a few moments to search for an update, download, and install it. No matter which app you choose, the process is the same. That is why it is recommended to wait for a few moments before following subsequent solutions.

2] Install update using Microsoft Store



If Paint 3D fails to download the update automatically, you can use the Microsoft Store to get the same thing done. As it is a Microsoft Store app, you can easily search for the update and install it on your PC. To update Paint 3D via Microsoft Store, follow these steps:

Open Microsoft Store on your computer.

Search for paint 3d .

. Click on the individual search result.

Click the Update button.

button. Let is download and install.

Once done, you will be able to open Paint 3D without any issue.

3] Repair and reset Paint 3D



Even if you have downloaded the update, Paint 3D may fail to open on your PC due to some internal issues. At such a moment, it is wise to repair the app. If the repair doesn’t work, you need to reset it.

Press Win+I to open Windows Settings.

to open Windows Settings. Go to Apps > Apps & features .

. Click the three-dotted icon and select Advanced options .

. Click the Repair button.

button. If it doesn’t work, click the Reset button twice.

After that, restart your computer and check if you can open Paint 3D or not.

4] Reinstall Paint 3D



It is probably the last thing you need to do in order to resolve the issue. To reinstall Paint 3D, do the following:

Search for paint 3d in the Taskbar search box.

in the Taskbar search box. Click the Uninstall button.

button. Confirm the uninstall.

Open Microsoft Store and search for paint 3d .

. Click the Get button.

After that, you can open Paint 3D without any error.

Why is my Paint 3D not working?

There could be various reasons why your Paint 3D app is not working on your computer. From an internal conflict to pending updates, anything could be responsible for this issue. However, you can get rid of those problems with the help of the aforementioned tips and tricks,

How do you fix a stuck Paint 3D?

To fix a stuck Paint 3D app on Windows 11, you need to follow the above-mentioned solutions. However, the primary solution is to download and install the app. However, if that doesn’t work, you need to repair it. Finally, you may need to reset the Paint 3D app to get it resolved.

Hope this guide helped.

