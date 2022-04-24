Connect with us

News

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brought Gains For Americans In 2021 - Benzinga - Benzinga
Advertisement

News

iPhone SE 3 specs and price just tipped by leaker - Tom's Guide

News

One Year on Mars: Celebrate with the Perseverance Team – NASA Mars Exploration - NASA Mars Exploration

News

Here’s how to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, Duo 2 and other devices - USA TODAY

News

Bitcoin and Ethereum Price Predictions, 2 Altcoins to Watch: Analyst - Business Insider

News

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Brought Gains For Americans In 2021 – Benzinga – Benzinga

Published

2 days ago

on

wp header logo 253

A new report from Chainalysis has revealed the cryptocurrencies which brought investors the most gains in 2021.
What Happened: According to the report published on Wednesday, investors around the world realized total gains of $162.7 billion in 2021 — a major increase from the $32.5 billion in 2020.
U.S.-based investors realized the most gains by a significant margin. In 2021, Americans saw $46.9 billion from cryptcurrencyo gains. The U.K. came in a distant second with $8 billion in realized crypto gains.
When breaking down how much American investors made from investments in individual coins, data shows that the widely popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD accounted for just a fraction of these gains.
 
c
Chart: Courtesy of Chainalysis
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were the undisputed leaders when it came to realized gains, with the latter edging out the former.
Investors saw $76.3 billion in gains from investments in ETH and $74.7 billion from BTC.
“We believe this reflects increased demand for Ethereum as the result of DeFi’s rise in 2021, as most DeFi protocols are built on the Ethereum blockchain and use Ethereum as their primary currency,” said Chainalysis.
See Also: BEST PENNY CRYPTOS
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTC was trading at $40,600, down 2% over the last 24 hours. ETH was trading at $3,000, also down 2% over the same period.
Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source

Related Topics:

Abhinav Breathes and Bleeds Technology. He's a humanoid with a passion for Gadgets, Cars, Gaming. You can usually find him on PSN Blabbering about his FIFA skills.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement