Kings of Crypto: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Samoyedcoin (SAMO) UP 6% and Seesaw Protocol UP 32% in One Week – Analytics Insight

When you look at data in its polluted form, it

This week marks the end of a very stressful February. Now the hope is to have a peaceful and profitable spring.

We have been reviewing the market and its fluctuations (wars, pandemics, etc.) – today, it appears that the trajectories are finally positive. Positive especially with smaller but beautifully blooming Seesaw Protocol (SSW) and fun meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO).



If you want to invest in the crypto market and buy Seesaw Protocol‘s SSW token, the time is now. Why? Because analysts predict that between now and April the growth will tower 7000% – after surpassing the 1200% in the first month.

Early investors were happy with the upward trend and the almost 50% increase in the last week of pre-sale. Now that the second presale has started, and in one week only SSW has had an unbelievable 32.08% growth.

The third and last pre-sale slot will close on April 8th, the day that SSW opens for business on the trading markets. Some claim that getting in early, especially during a pre-sale, can lead to big returns.

The price of SSW has gone from $0.005 to an incredible $0.10 in just one month. It is now expected to reach a price of between $0.40 and $0.45.

Seesaw Protocol is based on a smart platform that gives its users plenty of possibilities. Every investment could make a big difference. You get a portion of the 3% transaction fee added to your wallet, and when you invite new holders to join the SSW clan, you get a 5% bonus.

Time to make more money!



Since 2013, the popularity of meme currencies has risen thanks to celebs like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, that have joined to crypto meme-universe, raising visibility and desirability.

SAMO – A blockchain with headquarters in Switzerland, territory of finance and money – Samoydecoin, ambassador to Solana (SOL) has joined the area of iconic and fun meme coins. Recognise Samoydecoin from its adorable logo depicting a white, fluffy dog of the same Siberian breed (Samoyed) that co-owner Anatoly Yakovenko loves just as much as he loves developing billion-dollar firms.

On Solanart.io, SAMO is available for purchase — For DeFi and Financial Technology, SOL is moving away from Distributed Ledger (as used by SSW) and toward concession-free blockchain technology. Solana uses the PoH (proof of history) technique, which allows the company to process more transactions per second, resulting in increased data usage and cheaper transaction rates.

Samoyedcoin (as an NFT coin) has no real-world utility, unlike Seesaw (or other fungible tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum), yet it can still be a money-making engine for your cryptocurrency wallet. SAMO is doing great at the moment and gained a +6 % in this last week

SHIB – Great news for SHIB as it is up almost 7% this week, together with DOGE that is up 2,50%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are both anticipating a comeback to their previous highs. Dogecoin achieved its pinnacle in early 2021, thanks in great part to Elon Mu Dogecoin achieved its pinnacle in early 2021, thanks in great part to Elon Musk and major social media networks.

Thanks to its real-world application ShibaLands in Metaverse NFT, Shiba Inu soared to fame in October 2021, when it attained a market valuation of $41 billion, now down to $16.9 billion but working its way back up.

Analysts expect a strong year and we assume that there is a positive trend. Because a new era of hope and progress has dawned, investing in meme or smaller crypto-currencies may return big gains. Investing this week is a smart move that might pay off quickly. Start March 2022 right.

