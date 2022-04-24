MakCity™ Is go-to place for MacBook repair – ANI News

ANI | Updated: Apr 23, 2022 14:42 IST

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI/ATK): One thing we as humans can never deny, be it a teenager of mere 15 years of age or a man in his late 40’s, everyone desires to own their personal ‘Apple’ product irrespective of the shape or size. Apple is famous for its top-notch design and performance; it is a no-brainer that owning Apple product has been a sort of status symbol for many. Despite being one of the unbeatable industry leaders, Apple has somehow proved to be a nuisance for a lot of masses too. Being a luxury brand, it is quite costly for people to get their devices repaired or upgrade it to the bare minimum.

MakCity™, a Delhi based firm that provides easy and precise solutions for your MacBook and others without giving much of a hit to your pocket. The company has its main office in the heart of the city, Nehru place which itself is quite a popular place for electronic stuff. A service center run by some of highly admired and experienced engineers, provide a huge range of solutions for your MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and other apple products such as liquid damage issues, logic board repair & replacement, screen replacement, data recovery, touchpad/touch bar repair & replacement, keyboard & camera replacement, battery repair & replacement and many more.

It is a place that has been serving people with happiness since last 20 years. For a firm that has been ruling the MacBook repair industry in Nehru Place, their values and customs have not changed even a bit. They are one of finest and creamiest of the engineers’ available out there. Their staff is specially trained to treat everyone with patience and help their customers in the best way possible. So next time your MacBook feels the need of servicing, you know the exact place to go.

