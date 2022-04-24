Deals: Apple's Entry-Level iPad Drops to New Low Price of $289.99 ($39 Off) – MacRumors

Apple’s 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has dropped to a new all-time low price of $289.99 today on Amazon, down from $329.00. This sale price will only appear once you reach the checkout screen and a coupon worth $19.01 is automatically applied to the order

This time, the sale price is only available in Silver, and among the major Apple resellers only Amazon has this low of a markdown. Shipping has been slightly delayed, and delivery estimates mark May 4-6 for free Prime delivery. This sale will likely expire soon, so be sure to lock in the deal now before delivery slips even more.

Note: You won’t see the deal price until checkout.

