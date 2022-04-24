News
iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max – Switching to iPhone – Apple
With Apple Trade In, you can get credit toward a new iPhone when you trade in an eligible smartphone. It’s good for you and the planet.1 Learn moreabout trade-in
Coming from an Android phone? You’ll see how easy it is to switch from the moment you turn on your new iPhone. There’s a walk-through to get you started and an app that transfers your photos, contacts, and more. You can even trade in your old smartphone for credit.
Coming from an Android phone? Get ready for stunning photos, the fastest chips, and incredible battery life. You’ll also love how easy it is to switch. There’s a walk-through to get you started and an app that transfers your photos, contacts, and more. You can even trade in your old smartphone for credit.
Transfer your photos and
contacts in a few simple steps.
Move to iOS app
Start by downloading the Move to iOS app on your Android phone. It securely transfers the stuff you care about most — your contacts, messages, photos, videos, email accounts, and calendars — from your Android phone to your iPhone.
You can get credit for your Android smartphone.1
Trade In
Trade in your current device for credit toward a new iPhone. To protect your data and privacy, we’ll show you how to safely back up and wipe your data before you trade in your old phone.
Want some help?
Just call, chat, or tweet.
Support
There are lots of ways to reach someone if you have questions. Call a Specialist, chat with someone online, go into an Apple Store, use the Apple Support app, or tweet @AppleSupport. Whether your question is about hardware or software, we’re ready to help. And the Tips app will help you get the most out of your iPhone over time.
We can set up your carrier and plan, too.
Buy in store or online
When you buy from Apple, you can keep your number, carrier, and plan. No problem. At the Apple Store, we can even activate your plan and transfer your data so you leave with your new iPhone up and running. And check out Today at Apple programs for all kinds of tips and tricks.
If you want a phone that will last, this is it.
Durability
iPhone is built to withstand everyday wear and tear — and to resist spills and splashes.2 And if you turn on automatic updates, it stays current with new features and the latest security. The result? iPhone holds its value longer than other smartphones.
Privacy. That’s iPhone.
Privacy
iPhone is built from the ground up to protect your personal information. Every iPhone has secure facial or fingerprint authentication. Apps need your permission to track your activity across other companies’ apps or websites. Your iMessages and FaceTime video calls are encrypted end-to-end. And all that is just for starters.
Everything just works.
Ease of use
Apple engineers design our hardware and software together for a totally seamless experience. Want to connect your new AirPods to your iPhone? It’s a simple one‑tap setup. Want to share photos or contacts with friends nearby? AirDrop lists their names onscreen, so you can choose with a tap.
Earth won’t wait. Neither will we.
Environment
Our stores, offices, data centers, and operations are already carbon neutral. And by 2030, our products will be too. How will we get there? By using more recycled materials. Increasing energy efficiency. Using renewable energy. Avoiding direct emissions. And investing in nature-based solutions.
You’ll get amazing photos and videos with iPhone.
Advanced cameras
Night mode captures incredible color and detail in low-light shots. Portrait mode makes your subject pop against a beautifully blurred background. Cinematic mode adds depth-of-field effect to your videos just like they do in Hollywood. And it all happens automatically.
It’s all powered by extremely advanced smartphone chips.
Apple-designed chips
Apple-designed chips deliver exceptional performance you'll notice in everything you do. We also design the operating system, so everything works together in the most efficient way possible for great battery life.
We’ve got the best ways to stay in touch.
FaceTime and Messages
Messages lets you reply with quick icons, create Memoji, and pay a friend for pizza. 5G lets you FaceTime in HD — and even stream a movie together — when you’re out and about. You can keep using messaging apps like WeChat and Facebook Messenger too.
Tons of apps
curated for you.
App Store
Our editors curate millions of free and paid apps to help you find your next favorite. We bring you stories about developers and tips to get the most out of your apps. And Privacy Nutrition Labels help you see how apps use your data.
The ultimate iPhone.
All-screen OLED display3 with ProMotion
Pro camera system
Telephoto, Wide, Ultra Wide
A15 Bionic chip
5-core GPU
Superfast 5G cellular4
Up to 28 hours video
playback5
Face ID
A total powerhouse.
*
All-screen OLED display3
Advanced dual‑camera system
Wide, Ultra Wide
A15 Bionic chip
4-core GPU
Superfast 5G cellular4
Up to 19 hours video
playback5
Face ID
Serious power. Serious value.
LCD display
Single-camera system
Wide
A15 Bionic chip
4-core GPU
5G cellular4
Up to 15 hours video
playback5
Touch ID
As amazing as ever.
*
All-screen OLED display3
Dual‑camera system
Wide, Ultra Wide
A14 Bionic chip
Superfast 5G cellular4
Up to 17 hours video
playback5
Face ID
With Apple Trade In, you can get credit toward a new iPhone when you trade in an eligible smartphone.6 It’s good for you and the planet.
Join the iPhone Upgrade Program to get the latest iPhone every year, low monthly payments, and AppleCare+.7
You won’t find a better place to buy iPhone. We know about carriers, payment options, and more. And we make it easy to understand.
