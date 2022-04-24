iPhone 14: Everything we know about the next iPhone so far – TrustedReviews

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 13 only launched in September 2021 but we’re already seeing plenty of rumours teasing this year’s update to the flagship phone, the iPhone 14.

Last year, Apple unveiled four phones: the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The phones received 4.5 out of 5 stars across the board from us here at Trusted Reviews, with editor Max Parker praising their excellent cameras and much-improved battery lives, not to mention the high-end Pro Max topping our best smartphones guide.

So, what does Apple have in store for 2022? Scroll down to find all the latest leaks, rumours and news on the iPhone 14.

There’s been no official word on the iPhone 14 release date just yet, which isn’t surprising considering the iPhone 13 only launched a few months ago.

However, we expect the next iPhone to follow the same pattern as its predecessors and launch toward the end of 2022, most likely in September or October.

Apple usually unveils its flagship models in September, with the iPhone 12’s October announcement being the exception, so a September launch seems most likely if you’re counting down the months until your next upgrade.

As far as price is concerned, the cost of the flagship iPhone is sadly rumoured to be rising in 2022.

The iPhone 13 line started at £679/$699 for the Mini, £779/$799 for the standard iPhone 13, £949/$999 for the Pro and £1049/$1099 for the Pro Max.

LeaksApplePro recently tweeted that prices for the iPhone 14 will start at $799 (around £779) for the base model and go up to $1199 (around £1149) for the 14 Pro Max. This would mark a $100 increase with rising production costs to blame, according to the tipster.

14: $799

14 Max: $899

14 Pro: $1099

14 Pro Max: $1199

Apple is currently considering this.

Production costs are increasing and there has to be more than a $100 difference between the 14 Max and the 14 Pro.

Makes sense to me and wouldn’t expect changes.

Will keep you updated.

These pricing rumours were also supported by idropnews, which stated that it is the brand’s policy to ensure a $200 gap between the Po and non-Pro variants.

The biggest change to the design of the range, according to multiple sources, seems to be that there will be an iPhone 14 Max, but no iPhone 14 mini. This policy would shake up the template set by the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, both of which have a pint-sized phone in the range, but it’s good news if you want a bigger screen without forking out top dollar for a Pro Max model.

Not much is known about the iPhone 14’s design just yet, but as always there are rumours that Apple will do away with the notch at the top of the display.

According to @dylandkt on Twitter, the Pro model will swap about the notch for a pill-shaped punch-hole style front camera, similar to those found in some Android phones. The tipster also explained that the sensors needed to power Apple’s Face ID facial recognition feature will move below the display in the 14 Pro. This apparently shouldn’t affect the functionality of Face ID in any way, though the screens might be slightly taller to accommodate the difference.

We now believe Apple will have a hole + pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. The smaller hole will not be invisible…The two hole concept will be unique to Apple, like the notch, not similar to all the pill models from Huawei…Let's see those new renders pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ

This was seemingly confirmed by Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), who provided a visual representation of the “hole and pill” design, where the secondary hole will be hidden from view underneath the screen.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts we’ll see a “revamped iPhone 14 range with a hole-punch-sized notch in the fall”, though this rumour didn’t specify which models would get the upgrade, meaning there still could be hope for the entry-level iPhone 14.

The Elec has also reported that we’ll see punch-hole cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max this year, though the Korean news site does warn that the regular iPhone 14 likely won’t be ditching the notch this time around.

The iPhone is also rumoured to be getting more durable this year, with MacRumors reporting that Apple will swap out its usual aluminium and stainless steel frame for a new titanium alloy chassis.

However, if you were hoping that Touch ID will make its long-awaited return to the range, then I’m afraid you’re set to be disappointed once again. On this subject, Dylan KT writes: “I am in full agreement with recent information provided by fellow Analysts and Leakers. An in display Touch ID sensor will not be coming to any iPhone 14 model or to any Apple product this year and ProMotion will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro models.”

Last year, the iPhone 13 launched with dual 12-megapixel cameras on the base and Mini models and triple 12-megapixel cameras on the Pro and Pro Max versions.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple will be adding a new 48-megapixel lens to iPhone in 2022, though it’s unclear whether the sensor will be limited to just the Pro models.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has hinted that the iPhone 14 Pro will support 48-megapixel and 12-megapixel output, which could be achieved through methods like pixel binning.

The Pro model could also be capable of shooting video in 8K this year – an upgrade from the 4K video recording on the current iPhone 13 Pro and something Samsung’s Galaxy S Series is already capable of.

However, MacRumors warns that you shouldn’t hold your hopes up for a periscope lens, which could significantly improve optical zoom if the brand were to choose to introduce one. Instead, you’ll likely need to wait until the iPhone 15 launch next year to get your hands on an iPhone with a periscope camera.

The iPhone 13 series is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic, so you might naturally expect the iPhone 14 to run on the A16 Bionic. However, the rumours we’ve come across so far have actually thrown that assumption in doubt.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX

For starters, renowned Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the Pro versions of the iPhone 14 range will receive this update, with the standard models set to keep the same A15 Bionic that was present on the iPhone 13.

However, don’t expect this to be as obvious as that when the phones are unveiled; a more recent rumour alleges that the A15 Bionic will be rebranded as the A16 Bionic when the launch rolls around, with the new chip being called the A16 Pro in order to distinguish it.

While this decision could help Apple avoid the shipping delays that have bedeviled other companies this year, this marketing stunt will apparently be used to justify a significant price bump to the Pro models this time around.

According to a report by GSMArena, the iPhone 14 could go even further than the iPhone 13 Pro when it comes to storage options. The phone is rumoured to be coming with a massive 2TB of storage – twice that found on the highest-end iPhone 13 Pro – and its unclear right now whether the 2TB configuration will be available on just the Pro models.

Regardless, the base models are expected to see a boost in storage too, with the iPhone 14 and 14 Mini increasing the cap from 512GB to 1TB, an amount which is currently reserved for the Pro.

As for RAM, it seems that there’s a significant boost on its way to the Pro models at least. According to the relatively unknown source yeux1122 on Korean blog Naver (and first published by MacRumors), both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could have 8GB of RAM onboard, with would be quite the upgrade from the 6GB that Apple’s topline smartphones currently offer.

We don’t know much about the iPhone 14’s battery just yet, but the iPhone 13 series certainly impressed us with its improved battery life.

There are rumours that Apple will finally ditch the Lightning cable and use USB-C charging, as it has done with 2021’s iPad Mini 6 and iPad Pro 12.9, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Apple finally makes the change.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Products tested and reviewed since 2003

source