Get lifetime Microsoft Office licenses for $50 – Engadget

Ironically, the Microsoft Office programs we use for school, work and home admin duties can eat into our budgets. Microsoft 365 may appear affordable when you pay by the month, but the cost eventually adds up, especially if you subscribe for multiple years. Conversely, Home and Business 2021 licenses cost $250 when purchased straight from Microsoft. But can you imagine writing documents, compiling and analyzing numbers or making presentation decks without these industry-standard tools?

Fortunately, there’s a way to avoid the recurring subscription and paying full price for the suite. Right now, you can get Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac or Professional 2021 for Windows for $50 . This includes full versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook and Teams for less than you might spend on concert tickets or a nice dinner out. Additionally, both licenses provide free customer service.

Home and Business for Mac 2021 features the aforementioned software, allowing you to video chat with friends and family, send emails, perform data analysis with spreadsheets and more. Upon purchase, you’ll receive license keys to be redeemed within 30 days and download links to each program. Each app is up to date, and you’ll enjoy additional updates as Microsoft releases them.

Windows users get a bit more bang for their buck with this deal. Professional 2021 offers Publisher and Access, the former letting you create attractive, professional documents such as flyers and brochures. Meanwhile, you can use Access for database management, so small- to mid-sized businesses might find its forms, queries and reports helpful in keeping inventory.

Microsoft Office licenses can cost upwards of $349, but perpetual access to Home and Business for Mac and Professional for Windows are both $50 for a limited time.

